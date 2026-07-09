EFCC, ICPC, others forge alliance to curb procurement fraud

Blessing Omale, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved to deepen collaboration with Nigeria’s major anti-corruption institutions in a renewed effort to tackle procurement fraud, improve intelligence sharing and eliminate duplication in the country’s anti-corruption drive.

The initiative was unveiled on Wednesday in Abuja when the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, convened a strategic roundtable involving the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to establish a more coordinated institutional framework for combating corruption.

The meeting was attended by the Director-General of the BPP, Adebowale Adedokun; Chairman of the ICPC, Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN); Chairman of the CCB, Abdullahi Usman Bello; and senior officials of the participating agencies.

Speaking at the meeting, Olukoyede identified procurement and contract fraud as the biggest source of corruption within Nigeria’s public sector, saying it accounts for more than 80 percent of corruption cases handled by anti-graft agencies.

According to him, addressing procurement-related corruption would have far-reaching effects on the country’s economy, infrastructure development, healthcare delivery and overall public service.

“More than 80 percent of public sector corruption is caused by contract and procurement fraud. If we can reduce this to the barest minimum, we would have gone a long way in achieving our mandates. If we successfully tackle procurement fraud within the next one year, Nigerians will begin to feel the impact across critical sectors,” Olukoyede said.

He explained that while the EFCC, ICPC and CCB serve primarily as enforcement agencies, the BPP plays a preventive regulatory role that is critical to identifying vulnerabilities before public funds are diverted.

“The objective is not simply to arrest people after public funds have been stolen. It is about prevention and risk management.

“The Bureau of Public Procurement has the technical expertise on procurement processes that enforcement agencies may not possess. By institutionalising collaboration, we can significantly reduce procurement fraud,” he said.

Olukoyede noted that several provisions of the Public Procurement Act remain underutilised and stressed that closer cooperation with the BPP would help investigators better understand procurement regulations and improve the quality of investigations and prosecutions.

He also proposed the development of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to clearly define the responsibilities of each agency, facilitate confidential information sharing and provide a structured framework for collaboration.

The EFCC chairman further advocated joint investigations, coordinated project monitoring and regular capacity-building programmes among the agencies, while proposing quarterly meetings to review progress and strengthen cooperation.

“I have discovered that there is really nothing to compete about. We can undertake joint investigations and joint monitoring where necessary. Collaboration and capacity building are essential if we are to achieve better results,” he added.

The ICPC Chairman, Musa Adamu Aliyu, described the initiative as a timely intervention that would improve public confidence in Nigeria’s anti-corruption institutions while reducing duplication of investigations.

He noted that corruption petitions are frequently submitted simultaneously to multiple agencies, leading to overlapping investigations that could be avoided through greater institutional coordination.

“If ICPC, CCB, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the EFCC work together, it will assure Nigerians that we are united in the fight against corruption. It will also eliminate unnecessary duplication because many petitions are filed with more than one agency,” he said.

Aliyu disclosed that the ICPC routinely transfers petitions that fall outside its statutory mandate to the appropriate agency and urged greater deployment of technology to facilitate information sharing and case management.

Also speaking, CCB Chairman Abdullahi Usman Bello lamented the enormous financial cost of corruption to Nigeria, disclosing that estimates indicate between N7 trillion and N25 trillion have been lost to corrupt practices.

He observed that procurement fraud remains one of the biggest challenges within Nigeria’s public service, which employs an estimated five million workers.

Bello emphasised that stronger collaboration among the CCB, EFCC, ICPC and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit would improve intelligence gathering, strengthen investigations and address systemic corruption more effectively.

In his presentation, BPP Director-General Adebowale Adedokun highlighted the strategic importance of public procurement reforms in improving governance and reducing corruption.

He warned that weak procurement systems often result in waste of public resources, cost overruns, abandoned projects, poor-quality infrastructure and widespread abuse of public funds.

Adedokun argued that the most effective anti-corruption strategy lies in designing procurement systems that minimise opportunities for corruption rather than relying solely on investigations after offences have been committed.

He identified five critical pillars for procurement reform: legal and institutional reforms, improved governance and accountability, strategic procurement, digital procurement systems and stronger market operations.

Participants also examined recurring challenges in Nigeria’s procurement process, including procurement without cash backing, deliberate breaches of procurement regulations and abuse of procurement laws, while agreeing to strengthen cooperation to improve transparency, accountability and value for public spending.

For a better society

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