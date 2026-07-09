Court orders EFCC to pay ex-minister, Olu Agunloye N10m for defamation

Blessing Omale, Abuja

An FCT High Court in Abuja has awarded N10 million in damages against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in favour of former Minister of Power, Olu Agunloye, after finding that the anti-graft agency defamed him through an online publication.

Delivering judgment, Justice Peter Kekemeke held that the EFCC’s publication titled, “EFCC arraigns Agunloye over $6 billion fraud” was false and defamatory and had unjustly damaged the former minister’s reputation.

The court ordered the commission to immediately retract the publication from its website and social media platforms, publish an unreserved public apology on its official website and in two national newspapers, and refrain from making any further defamatory statements against Agunloye.

The judgment followed a suit marked FCT/HC/CV/1199/2024, filed by Agunloye, who argued that the publication falsely portrayed him as corrupt and involved in fraud, despite the charges against him containing no such allegation.

He had urged the court to declare the publication defamatory, compel the EFCC to issue a public apology, and award him N1 billion in general and exemplary damages.

In his ruling, Justice Kekemeke held that Agunloye successfully established all the legal ingredients required to prove defamation.

According to the judge, the publication was made in a permanent form, specifically referred to the former minister, and was capable of lowering his reputation in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.

The court also scrutinised the testimony of the EFCC’s witness, Assistant Commissioner of Police Umar Hussain Babangida, who initially denied knowledge of the publication but later admitted during cross-examination that it originated from the commission’s media department.

Justice Kekemeke stressed that the case was not an attempt to prevent the EFCC from carrying out its constitutional responsibility of investigating financial crimes.

Rather, he said the issue before the court was whether the commission had unlawfully described Agunloye as being involved in a “$6 billion fraud.”

After examining the criminal charge currently pending against Agunloye before the Apo Division of the FCT High Court, the judge found that there was no allegation of fraud contained in any of the charge documents.

He noted that the word “fraud” did not appear in the charge sheet or any of the exhibits tendered before the court, despite being prominently featured in what he described as the EFCC’s “sensational headline.”

Justice Kekemeke further held that the EFCC failed to establish the truth of the publication and could not rely on the defence of fair reporting because the publication did not accurately reflect the court proceedings.

He also ruled that, as the agency responsible for investigating the matter, the EFCC knew that Agunloye had not been charged with involvement in a $6 billion fraud.

The court consequently found that the publication was malicious and entered judgment in favour of the former minister, awarding him N10 million in damages.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to the EFCC, Wahab Shittu, said the commission would challenge the ruling at the appellate court.

“Though the court has delivered its judgment, we are definitely going to appeal the court’s decision,” Shittu said.

He maintained that the defamation suit was premature because the substantive criminal case against Agunloye remains pending before the court.

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