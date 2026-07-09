Court judgment: Orba Market stakeholders appeal to Mbah to restore peace

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

Growing concern has continued to trail the recent developments at the Orba Modern Market in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, as traders, community leaders, youths and other stakeholders have passionately appealed to the Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mbah, to personally intervene in what they described as an avoidable dispute capable of undermining the peace and business stability enjoyed in the state.

The stakeholders maintained that they have absolute confidence in Governor Mbah’s commitment to justice, the rule of law, and economic transformation, insisting that they do not believe the Governor personally authorised the actions that have resulted in the renewed crisis within the market.

At the centre of the controversy is the leadership of the Orba Modern Market Traders Association (OMMTA), whose executives, led by Mr. Brendan Ugwu, were elected in 2023 for a constitutionally recognised four-year tenure expected to expire in September 2027.

According to the traders, the association is a legally registered body with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), operating under its constitution and recognised electoral process.

They recalled that the association was first dissolved in 2024 by the then Commissioner for Trade and Investment, a decision which they challenged before the Enugu State High Court.

In a landmark judgment delivered by the High Court sitting at Obollo Afor, Justice Comfort Chinyere Ani declared the dissolution unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional, affirming that the elected executives remained the legitimate leadership of OMMTA throughout their tenure. The court equally restrained the Enugu State Government and its agents from interfering in the management of the association or replacing its leadership with a caretaker committee.

The stakeholders noted that despite the clear pronouncement of the court, the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry recently announced another suspension of the same executives and subsequently constituted a caretaker committee.

Their concern intensified following a directive reportedly issued by the newly constituted management demanding the immediate handover of all market assets, financial records, account details, official documents and administrative responsibilities belonging to OMMTA.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Mr. Brendan Ugwu, Chairman of OMMTA, described the development as painful and capable of creating unnecessary tension within one of the state’s foremost commercial hubs.

He stressed that the executives remain committed to peace, lawful engagement and cooperation with government, while expressing confidence that Governor Peter Mbah would ensure that justice prevails.

Also lending his voice, the Legal Adviser of OMMTA, Barr. Nicodemus Ngwu maintained that the subsisting court judgment remains valid and binding, noting that every institution and public authority is expected to respect judicial pronouncements in accordance with the Constitution.

Similarly, Chairman of the Orba Modern Market Remodelling Committee, Mr. Eya Dennis, appealed for constructive dialogue, urging all parties to prioritise the economic wellbeing of thousands of traders whose livelihoods depend on the peaceful operation of the market.

Stakeholders including traditional institutions, religious leaders and youth organisations in Orba, also expressed concern that the lingering disagreement could be exploited by political opponents seeking to create a false impression against the administration of Governor Mbah.

Among those calling for urgent intervention is HRH Elder Simon Ezeoba, who urged the Governor to look into the matter personally in the interest of justice, peace and community harmony.

The stakeholders maintained that Governor Mbah has consistently demonstrated courage in promoting good governance, investment, infrastructure and economic reforms across Enugu State, expressing confidence that he would not allow actions capable of undermining his administration’s reputation for fairness and respect for the rule of law.

They further noted that Orba Modern Market was conceived as a major economic empowerment initiative established through international development financing involving the World Bank and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with substantial contributions from the Orba community and the Enugu State Government. They argued that preserving the independence, stability and legal integrity of the market remains essential to sustaining investor confidence and protecting the livelihoods of thousands of traders.

While reaffirming their loyalty to the Enugu State Government, the stakeholders appealed to Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah to carefully review the circumstances surrounding the recent dissolution, ensure full compliance with the subsisting court judgment, and facilitate a peaceful resolution that would restore confidence among traders and guarantee uninterrupted commercial activities in Orba Modern Market.

They expressed optimism that the Governor’s timely intervention would not only strengthen public confidence in his administration but also reinforce his widely acknowledged commitment to justice, the rule of law and inclusive economic development across Enugu State.

For a better society

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