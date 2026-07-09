COAS decries terrorism, assures army’s capacity to meet operational requirements

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Waidi Shaibu, has lamented that terrorism, insurgency and banditry have combined to create an unprecedented challenge to peace and stability in Africa, but assured that Nigerian Army will continue to review and strengthen its recruit training curriculum to meet contemporary operational requirements.

Shaibu made this known on the occasion of the maiden passing out parade of the pioneer of 90 regular recruits at the Nigerian Army Regular Training Depot Amasiri Edda in Ebonyi State.

He maintained that as the character of warfare and asymmetric threats continues to evolve, the Army will use her capacity to prepare men and women entrusted with safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their great nation.

He noted that the Commandants and instructors have laid a solid foundation for the soldiers’ future in supporting the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations and other security operations across the country

The COAS expressed concern over the poor enlistment of youths from the South-East into the Nigerian Army as 2,989 pioneer recruits graduated from the newly established Depot Nigerian Army, Amasiri-Edda, in Ebonyi State.

He said the South-East had consistently failed to utilise its recruitment quota, urging stakeholders across the region to encourage eligible youths to embrace military service.

He described military service as an honourable calling that offers opportunities for patriotism, leadership and national service.

“For some time now, the recruitment quota from this zone has not been fully utilised. This should not continue,” the Army Chief said.

He called on parents, traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders to sensitise qualified youths on the importance of joining the Nigerian Army, stressing that increased participation would promote national integration and ensure equitable representation of the region in the armed forces.

Shaibu said the graduating soldiers formed part of the first batch of 14,000 recruits under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Strategic Force Expansion Initiative, which is expected to increase the Army’s manpower by an additional 28,000 personnel.

He warned the new soldiers against violating the Nigerian Army’s social media policy, saying the unauthorised dissemination of operational information, photographs of military activities and sensitive installations constitutes a serious breach of military regulations.

“The unauthorized posting of operational information, images of military activities and sensitive locations constitutes a serious breach of regulations. Violations can and will attract disciplinary action, including dismissal from service where necessary,” he warned.

Shaibu charged the recruits to uphold the core values of discipline, professionalism, loyalty and respect for human rights throughout their military careers.

In his remarks, Governor Francis Nwifuru described the establishment of the depot as a strategic national asset that would enhance security, stimulate economic activities and accelerate infrastructure development in Ebonyi State and the South-East.

The governor commended President Tinubu for approving the establishment of the military training institution and providing the resources for its take-off, saying the decision reflected the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening national security.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army by providing a peaceful and conducive environment for military operations and harmonious coexistence with host communities.

Nwifuru also appealed to the Nigerian Army to release about 982.7 hectares of its land in Abakaliki to facilitate the orderly expansion of the Ebonyi State capital and requested the completion and equipping of the Nigerian Army Referral Hospital under construction in the state to serve the South-East region.

It was gathered that a total of 3,011 candidates commenced training at the depot, while 2,989 successfully completed the rigorous military training and graduated during the passing-out parade.

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