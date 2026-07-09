APC first-term Govs pledge support for Tinubu’s re-election

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) first-term Governors’ Group under the Progressives Governors’ Forum, (PGF) has declared its readiness to campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, saying the record of performance in their states will be the basis of support.

The resolution was contained in a communique issued at the end of a closed-door late-night meeting of the forum held at the Birnin Kebbi Governors Lodge on Tuesday and read by the host, Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris.

Eighteen first-term APC governors attended the session, which was chaired by the Vice Chairman of the PGF and Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani.

Governors from Sokoto, Jigawa, Plateau, Delta, Ekiti, Taraba, Ondo, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Benue, Kogi, Enugu and others were present. Governors of Cross River, Niger and Katsina sent apologies.

Governor Idris said the forum resolved that its support for President Tinubu must be matched by visible delivery in their respective states.

“We shall not merely ask Nigerians to support the President; we shall give Nigerians reasons to believe in doing so by working harder,” he stated.

The governors pledged to take “radical actions” in key areas including agriculture and food security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, security collaboration, revenue generation, job creation and transparent governance.

They also commended President Tinubu for taking “difficult but necessary decisions in the national interest,” and urged the Federal Government to expand interventions that would directly reduce hardship in food production, transportation, small businesses, energy and social protection.

On foreign affairs, the forum condemned reported attacks and killings of Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

Governor Idris described the incidents as xenophobic and unacceptable.

“While we respect the sovereignty of South Africa and our brotherly relations, we condemn all forms of xenophobia, mob violence and unlawful killings of foreign nationals anywhere in the world,” he said.

The forum called on relevant authorities in South Africa to investigate the incidents transparently and ensure justice. It also urged Nigerians in that country to remain law-abiding pending the restoration of peace.

Idris stressed that Nigeria and South Africa remain critical African nations whose relationship must be anchored on mutual respect, protection of citizens and shared destiny.

Concluding, the governors said their re-election efforts and support for the President would be anchored on “performance, not propaganda; service, not sentiment; unity, not division; and results, not noise.

“We believe the task before us is bigger than one election. It is about the future of our country, protecting democracy, securing communities, feeding our people and creating jobs for our youths,” the communique added.

For a better society

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