ANSACA warns against spread of unconfirmed figures on HIV

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The Executive Director of the Anambra State AIDS Control Agency (ANSACA), Dr. Nkem Okeke, has warned against the spread of unconfirmed figures and misinformation about HIV on social media.

He urged members of the public to rely only on verified information from official health authorities for any related updates.

Speaking during an interview in Awka, Okeke stressed that HIV statistics should be interpreted with caution, noting that the number of confirmed cases depends largely on the scale, coverage, and targeting of testing.

According to him, Anambra State has intensified community-based HIV testing through several initiatives, including the Moonlight Testing Programme, which operates between 7:00 p.m. and midnight in identified hotspots to reach key populations.

He said that the initiative is aimed at expanding access to HIV testing, linking those who test positive to treatment and care, while also providing preventive services such as counselling and free condoms.

The ANSACA Executive Director said, “HIV testing in the state is regularly conducted in communities, markets, religious centres, and other public locations through approved outreach programmes.

“Recent exercises were carried out in collaboration with healthcare institutions and medical students in communities like, St. Paul’s Ogidi, Nanka, Onitsha, and Awka.

“HIV test results remain confidential and are protected by ethical and legal standards.Responsible organisations do not publicly disclose the identities or test results of individuals.”

Okeke maintained that any organisation intending to carry out HIV-related programmes in government institutions or public facilities in Anambra State must obtain approval from ANSACA or the State Ministry of Health to ensure proper coordination, quality assurance, and compliance with national guidelines.

Speaking on the state’s HIV response, Dr. Okeke said HIV remains a significant public health concern despite remarkable advances in prevention and treatment.

While noting that COVID-19 pandemic diverted public attention and health resources away from HIV, thereby slowing awareness campaigns and affecting service delivery in many communities, he identified adolescents and young people as a priority group for prevention efforts.

He however, cited social, economic, and behavioural factors as areas that increase people’s vulnerability to HIV infection.

The ANSACA boss further harped on the need for stronger parental involvement, community participation, school-based education, and sustained youth-focused awareness campaigns to discourage risky behaviours and prevent new infections.

He disclosed that Anambra State is supporting the implementation of the National HIV Prevention Plan, which focuses on reaching young people with age-appropriate HIV prevention education before they become exposed to high-risk behaviours.

Okeke further expressed optimism that sustained awareness, expanded testing, early diagnosis, and prompt treatment would significantly reduce new HIV infections and strengthen the state’s efforts to eliminate HIV as a public health threat.

He further observed that the fight against HIV requires the collective commitment of government, healthcare workers, educational institutions, faith-based organisations, community leaders, civil society groups, and residents.

“Increased public awareness, wider access to HIV testing, and early treatment remain critical to achieving an HIV-free Anambra State”, Okeke added.

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