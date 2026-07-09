Akwa Ibom police arrest robbery suspect, recover stolen vehicle

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have recorded another success story in their effort at riding the state of all forms of criminality by apprehending a vehicle thief and recovered the stolen vehicle.

This was disclosed in a release issued by the spokesperson of the Command, DSP Timfom John on behalf of the State Police Commissioner, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, in Uyo on Wednesday and made available.

According to the release, the suspect, Anietie Etim, from Ifa Atai village in Uyo Local Government Area was arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered from him.

The statement read, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded another significant operational success with the arrest of a suspected vehicle thief and the recovery of a stolen vehicle in a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation by operatives of the Command.

“On 5th July, 2026, at about 1730hrs, operatives of the Command, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, arrested one Aniette Etim, male, aged 36 years, of Ifa Atai Village, Uyo Local Government Area,

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a commercial driver based in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, was entrusted with the vehicle under a hire-purchase arrangement. However, in breach of the agreement, he allegedly absconded with the vehicle without the knowledge or consent of the owner and relocated it to Uyo with the intention of disposing of it.

“Acting swiftly on intelligence, operatives of the Command intercepted the suspect before he could execute his criminal plan, leading to his arrest and the successful recovery of the vehicle.

“The owner of the vehicle, identified as one Mr. Pele of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has been contacted, while the recovered vehicle has been secured as an exhibit. Investigation is ongoing to conclude the case and facilitate the prompt return of the vehicle to its lawful owner in accordance with due process.”

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