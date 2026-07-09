Abuja’s New Roads, Nigeria’s Bigger Dream: Tinubu says capital upgrade is proof of Renewed Hope

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said on Wednesday that the face-lift happening in the Federal Capital Territory mirrors the larger blueprint his government has for the country, with a vow to keep funding cities, outlying towns, and villages so Nigerians can feel real benefits of governance.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu commissioned Collector Road C01 and its bridge connecting the Body of Benchers, Nile University, and Baze University within Abuja’s Institution and Research District. He called the project another promise delivered under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“When we assumed office, we made a firm commitment to Nigerians,” the President stated. “We said governance would not be about uncompleted projects and weak efforts. We promised Renewed Hope.

Today, standing on this newly built Collector Road C01 with its bridge, we are seeing more than asphalt. We are seeing a promise fulfilled.”

He announced that work to extend the corridor toward RR III and other areas of Abuja has already begun. The plan, he said, is to plug the Institution and Research District directly into the capital’s wider road grid.

With better links in place, he noted, commutes will get shorter, traffic jams will ease, and connections between schools, housing areas, and business hubs will grow stronger.

“One road grows into a network. That is how you build real connectivity,” he said.

Tinubu recalled that the Institution and Research District was designed in the original Abuja Master Plan to serve as the nation’s academic center. For years, however, poor roads and missing infrastructure made it hard to reach major institutions like the Body of Benchers, Nile University, and Baze University.

He referenced complaints raised by the Body of Benchers during last year’s Nigerian Law School Call to Bar ceremony about gridlock and poor access. In response, his administration fast-tracked approval through emergency procurement.

“When the Body of Benchers appealed to us last year for help with traffic and access, we listened,” Tinubu said.

“I told my Minister, the ‘Mr. Project’ of this era, Nyesom Wike, that our nation’s legal leaders should not be driving through potholes to train future lawyers. Students should not miss lectures because there is no bridge.

We did not just discuss it. We approved it urgently. And months later, we are here to open it.”

According to the President, the new road has eased movement, boosted safety, and created better conditions for schools and professional bodies to thrive. The construction also created hundreds of direct and indirect jobs. He described infrastructure as the engine of economic expansion.

“Roads open up areas. When areas open up, investment follows. When investment arrives, Nigeria moves forward,” he said.

Tinubu praised the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for driving projects across the territory without delay.

“You have shown that when you are given responsibility, you deliver. This wave of project openings across the FCT proves this government is in full work mode,” he said.

He then called on Nile University, Baze University, the Body of Benchers, and residents of the district to safeguard the new facility.

“This road is yours. Protect it. Value it. Let it remind you daily that your government believes in your future and is building the foundations to carry your ambitions forward,” he said.

The President restated his administration’s commitment to nationwide infrastructure spending.

“We will not stop. We will keep investing in our cities, our satellite towns, and our rural communities because every Nigerian deserves to enjoy good governance.

The changes you see in Abuja are a small picture of the changes we are bringing to the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Tinubu added.

Earlier, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike thanked the President for backing that has allowed the FCT Administration to roll out multiple projects.

He credited the speed of delivery to Tinubu’s decision to take the FCT Administration off the Treasury Single Account, which he said improved funding access.

“We appreciate your support. Removing us from the TSA gave us resources, and that is why we now have so many projects to commission,” Wike said.

He added that the Collector Road project reflects the government’s push for balanced development across every district in the FCT.

“Every district will get attention under this government. We have toured many areas, both in the city center and in satellite towns. Today, we are here to open this important road,” he said.

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