2027: Tinubu campaign group asks Nigerians to place national unity above religion

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Director of International Liaison of the Forward Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2027 Independent Campaign Group (ICG), High Chief Wisdom Chukwuma Okoye (Ozo Amamaife Chukwu I of Isuokoma Kingdom), has called on Nigerians to place national unity above religious and ethnic considerations, insisting that the nation’s future depends on peaceful coexistence and purposeful leadership.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the organisation’s Abuja Endorsement Day and official mobilization programme, High Chief Okoye said Nigeria’s political future should be determined by competence, integrity and commitment to national development rather than religious or ethnic identity.

According to him, the country’s diversity remains one of its greatest strengths and should be embraced as a tool for national growth instead of division.

“Our strength as a nation lies in our diversity, not in our differences,” he said.

The International Liaison Director stressed that religion should never become a barrier to national progress, noting that both Christians and Muslims have a collective responsibility to promote peace, mutual respect and understanding.

“I remain committed to the peaceful coexistence of Christians and Muslims in Northern Nigeria and across our nation. We all have a shared responsibility to build bridges of understanding rather than walls of division,” he stated.

High Chief Okoye further reminded Nigerians that the country belongs equally to every citizen irrespective of religious belief or ethnic background.

“Nigeria is the only country we have. Let us live as brothers and sisters, respecting one another’s faith and working together for the peace, unity and progress of our beloved nation,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the nation’s democratic future, he said he looks forward to a time when Nigerians will judge political leaders by their performance and character rather than by religion.

“I believe that the day will come when Nigerians will no longer judge one another by religion but by character, competence and commitment to national development,” he added.

Speaking on the objectives of the Forward Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2027 Independent Campaign Group, High Chief Okoye disclosed that the organisation is committed to strengthening its international outreach by deepening collaboration with Nigerians in the diaspora as part of its broader engagement strategy.

He explained that the campaign group would continue to mobilise support across the country through peaceful civic participation and grassroots engagement.

Other speakers at the event also urged members to intensify mobilisation in their various states, local government areas and wards ahead of the 2027 general election.

Participants commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its economic reforms, infrastructure development, educational initiatives and security interventions, while acknowledging that some of the reforms require patience and sacrifice. They expressed confidence that the policies are laying the foundation for sustainable national development.

Women leaders advocated greater inclusion of women in governance and encouraged Nigerian women to participate actively in politics, leadership and community development.

Traditional rulers, on their part, appealed for peace, national unity and collective responsibility as essential pillars for sustainable development.

The organization announced that following the successful Abuja Endorsement Day, similar mobilisation programmes would be conducted across the South-South, South-East, South-West, North-Central, North-East and North-West geopolitical zones as part of its nationwide campaign strategy.

The event ended with the unanimous endorsement of the President for the 2027 presidential election, the formal introduction of members of the National Executive Council, a vote of thanks and a group photograph.

The organisers reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful political participation, civic engagement and nationwide grassroots mobilisation as preparations continue for the 2027 general election.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2