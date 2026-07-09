2027: Time to end Akoko-Edo North’s political marginalisation

For over a decade and a half, a growing feeling of political exclusion has resonated across the communities of Akoko-Edo North. While the people remain steadfast supporters of democratic governance and have consistently contributed to the electoral success of major political parties, many now believe that the time has come to correct what they describe as a longstanding imbalance in political representation.

As political consultations gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, the call from Akoko-Edo North is neither a demand for privilege nor an appeal for charity. It is a reasoned request anchored on fairness, inclusion and the equitable distribution of political opportunities within the Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency.

The political history of Akoko-Edo since 1999 demonstrates the need for renewed commitment to the gentleman’s understanding that once promoted harmony among the various ethnic nationalities and communities. While both the North and South have made valuable contributions to the political development of the Local Government Area, the distribution of key elective offices has increasingly favoured one axis, leaving many in the North convinced that the principle of rotation has gradually been abandoned.

The facts deserve careful consideration. Akoko-Edo North comprises 29 of the 42 communities in the Local Government Area and consists of five electoral wards. It is home to the Okpameri, Okpe, Ayanran and Ikakumo people, who together constitute one of the largest political blocs in the Federal Constituency.

On the Marginalization of the Akoko-Edo North Constituency and the Need for Equitable Political Representation in Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency

Presented to:

Akoko – Edo Leaders and Stakeholders

1. Introduction

Akoko-Edo Local Government Area in Edo State is a culturally rich and diverse society made up of multiple ethnic nationalities, languages, and religious groups. This diversity has historically required deliberate efforts by political leaders and critical stakeholders to ensure inclusiveness, fairness, and equitable distribution of political opportunities.

Since the return to democratic governance in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic in 1999, leaders in Akoko-Edo informally adopted a gentleman’s understanding aimed at promoting inclusiveness among the various ethnic groups and communities within the Local Government Area.

However, developments over the past fifteen and a half years indicate a gradual erosion of this understanding, resulting in the systematic marginalization of the North Constituency, particularly in the area of representation in the House of Representatives.

This document therefore presents the historical facts, statistical realities, and the collective appeal of the Constituency for equity, fairness, and political justice within the framework of the All Progressives Congress.

2. Political and Administrative Structure of Akoko Edo LGA

The structure of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area is as follows:

Total Communities: 42

Communities in Akoko-Edo North: 29

Communities in Akoko-Edo South: 13

Constituencies: 2

Akoko-Edo North (Constituency I)

Headquarters: Ibillo

Akoko-Edo South (Constituency II)

Headquarters: Igarra

Electoral Wards: 10

3. Demographic and Electoral Strength of the North Constituency

The Okpameri , Okpe, Ayanran, Ikakump people represent a major political and demographic force in Akoko-Edo politics.

Key statistics include:

North Constituency Communities:

29 out of 42 communities in Akoko-Edo LGA.

Percentage of Communities:

52% of the Local Government Area.

North Constituency Electoral Wards:

5 Wards — Wards 3, 4, 5, and 6 and 7

Estimated Voting Strength:

Approximately 52% of the voting population, when electoral technology is properly deployed.

Order of Voting Strength Based on Recent Elections

Ward 4

Ward 5

Ward 7

Ward 3

Ward 6

Given that legislative elections are decided by simple majority, the North Constituency constitutes a decisive electoral bloc capable of determining the outcome of elections in the Federal Constituency.

4. Representation in the House of Representatives

Since 1999

Below are those who have represented Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives of Nigeria since 1999.

I. Dr. Tunde Lakoju

Community: Makeke – Okpameri

Tenure: 1999 – 2003

Duration: 4 years(North Constituency)

II. Hon. Sir Col. Tunde Akogun

Community: Aiyegunle – Okpameri

Tenure: 2003 – 2011

Duration: 8 years(North Constituency)

III. Hon. Peter Ohio Akpatason

Community: Uneme-Nekhue

Tenure: 2011 – 2027 (Projected)

Duration: 16 years(South Constituency)

Summary

North Constituency: 12 years of representation

South Constituency: 16 years of representation

This imbalance has significantly limited opportunities for other ethnic groups within the North Constituency, to participate meaningfully in federal representation.

5. Chairmanship of Akoko-Edo Local Government Since 1999

Elected Executive Chairmen include:

Hon. Augustine Amune – Igarra (Ward 1, South)

Hon. J. A. Emasealo – Uneme Erhurun (Ward 9, South) – Two Terms

Hon. Folorunsho Akerejola – Ibillo-Okpameri (Ward 4, North)

Hon. Don Umoru Orteh – Enwan (Ward 8, South)

Hon. Tajudeen Bright Alade – Igarra (Ward 2, South)

Summary

North Constituency: Approximately 3 years

South Constituency: Approximately 14 years

6. Between 1999 – 2026 , Edo State has produced 6 elected governors and they have appointed about 12 commissioners from Akoko – Edo LGA

COMMISSIONER APPOINTMENT IN AKOKO EDO(1999 – 2026)

Commissioners appointed from Akoko-Edo include:

A. Chief Lucky Igbenedion

1. Hon. Kehinde Fashanu , Ministry of Solid Minerals – Okpe(North)

2 Barr. Samson Ikhabafe , Ministry of Justice – Erhurun(South)

B. Comraade Adams Aliu Oshionhole

3 Dr. Tunde Lakoju , Ministry of Agriculture – Makeke-Okpameri(North)

4 Ms. Aanena Jemitola Elizabeth Anena , Ministry of Art, Culture and Tourism – Ososo(South)

C. Prof. Osaremeh Osunbor

5. Barr Samson Ekhabafe, Ministry of Energy and Water Resources – Erhurun(South)

D. Chief Godwin Obaseki

6. Hon. Yekini Idaiye, Energy and Water Resources – Somorika – Okpameri(North)

7. Barr. Donald Okogbe, Ministry of Local Government,Chieftancy and Community Affairs– Ososo(South)

8. Barr. Akin Agbaje , Energy and Water Resources – Ibillo-Okpameri(North)

9. Prince Bamidele Obaitan, Ministry of Art, Culture and Tourism- Ososo(South)

10. Dr. Samuel Ali, Ministry of Health – Ososo(South)

11. Hon. Christabel Eremah O. Ekwu, Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues – Ojah-Okpameri(North)

12 Prof. Roland Itoya Otaru – Ikpeshi(South)

13. Barr. Bisi Idaomi – Erhurun (Ward 9)

Analysis

North (29 Communities) 5 Commissioners

Percentage 37.36%

This figure does not adequately reflect the demographic strength and political contribution of the North constituency people, who constitute more than half of the Local Government Area.

7. The Case for Equity and Justice

From the foregoing data, it is evident that:

* The North constituency constitutes more than half of the communities in Akoko-Edo.

* The North constituency controls (5) strategic electoral wards.

* The North possesses significant voting strength capable of determining election outcomes.

Despite these realities, the North has not received proportional political representation in federal state and local offices.

Correcting this imbalance is therefore not only a matter of fairness, but also essential for strengthening unity, stability, and political cooperation within Akoko-Edo.

7. Historical, Constitutional and Political Foundations for Equity

The quest for Equity

political representation is neither new nor peculiar to Akoko-Edo North. It is deeply rooted in Nigeria’s constitutional evolution and the country’s long-standing efforts to manage diversity through inclusion and fairness.

Before Nigeria attained independence, the British colonial administration established the Willink Commission in 1957 to investigate the fears expressed by ethnic minority groups across the country. The Commission was mandated to ascertain whether these fears of domination by larger ethnic groups were well-founded and to recommend appropriate constitutional safeguards that would guarantee fairness, inclusion and equal participation in governance.

Although the Commission did not recommend the creation of additional states at the time, it acknowledged the genuine concerns of minority groups and proposed constitutional guarantees for the protection of their rights.

One of the significant outcomes of its work was the recognition of Akoko-Edo as a Special Area, leading to its designation as a Division in order to address the peculiar concerns of its people and reassure them of their place within the Nigerian federation.

The principles espoused by the Willink Commission continue to find expression in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly through the Federal Character Principle. This constitutional doctrine was deliberately introduced to prevent domination by any section of the country and to promote fairness, inclusiveness and balanced representation in public appointments and political participation.

Similarly, political parties in Nigeria have recognised that sustainable democracy requires fairness in the distribution of political opportunities. During its formation in 1998, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) incorporated the principles of zoning, rotation and power-sharing into its constitution to foster national cohesion and reduce the fears of political exclusion among different regions and groups.

The principle of power rotation has also shaped national politics across party lines. The emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu followed the broader political understanding of zoning and power shift, demonstrating that rotational arrangements remain an accepted mechanism for promoting stability, equity and national unity within Nigeria’s democratic process.

Against this background, the appeal by Akoko-Edo North for the return of the House of Representatives seat in 2027 should not be misconstrued as ethnic nationalism or sectional politics. Rather, it is a legitimate call for justice, equity and political balance within a united Akoko-Edo.

It is therefore unfortunate that whenever concerns about political marginalisation are raised, some critics hastily dismiss them as ethnic or regional agitations. Such characterisations overlook the constitutional and historical foundations upon which Nigeria’s democracy has been built.

The pursuit of equitable representation is not intended to divide our people; it is designed to strengthen unity by ensuring that every community has a genuine sense of belonging.

Until our political culture evolves to a stage where public offices, development projects and political opportunities are distributed solely on merit and without regard to personal connections or sectional influence, the principles of equity, inclusion, zoning and balanced representation will remain relevant instruments for sustaining peace, fairness and democratic stability.

8 The Case for Equity and Justice

From the foregoing data, it is evident that:

* The North constituency constitutes more than half of the communities in Akoko-Edo.

* The North constituency controls (5) strategic electoral wards.

* The North possesses significant voting strength capable of determining election outcomes.

Despite these realities, the North has not received proportional political representation in federal state and local offices.

Correcting this imbalance is therefore not only a matter of fairness but also essential for strengthening unity, stability, and political cooperation within Akoko-Edo.

•Comrade Aimanerimi Victor Arogunyo is a Political Activist and Public Commentator Writes from Abuja, Nigeria.

For a better society

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