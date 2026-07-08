Umahi says Lagos–Calabar coastal highway designed to mitigate flooding

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has dismissed claims that the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway is responsible for flooding in parts of Lagos. He insisted that the project is designed to improve drainage and facilitate the evacuation of floodwaters from shoreline communities.

Speaking during an on-the-spot assessment of the completed and ongoing sections of the Coastal Highway with members of the National Assembly, Senior Special Assistants to the President (SSAs-P), officials of the Federal Ministry of Environment and the media, Umahi explained that the Ministry had earlier held discussions with officials of the Lagos State Government on the need for dredging and other environmental mitigation measures to address flooding in the affected areas.

The Minister attributed the persistent flooding largely to indiscriminate dumping of refuse, blockage of drainage channels and manholes, and gross violations of environmental regulations by some residents. He stressed that the highway itself is not the cause of flooding but rather part of its long-term solution.

“You can see people blocking manholes and creating hazards to the environment. Many complaints about flooding are caused by human activities, not the road project,” the Minister emphasized.

Umahi assured stakeholders that the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, is implementing environmental remediation measures including dredging, drainage improvement, and strict enforcement of the approved “Right of Way.” He warned that structures obstructing drainage channels or violating the approved setbacks would be removed.

According to the Minister, the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway incorporates modern engineering features, including adequate culverts, drainage systems, and embankments designed to manage stormwaters effectively. He further explained that the project complements other flood-control interventions such as those around the Aqua Atlantic development and Oshodi.

Umahi informed that the visit is coming at the instance of the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose administration remains committed to protecting lives, properties, and critical infrastructure, while promoting sustainable development.

The Minister announced that a Stakeholders’ Engagement involving the Senate and House Committees on Works, the Federal Ministry of Environment, Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, Lagos State Government, representatives of concerned Associations of Landlords and other relevant Government Agencies, is scheduled for Tuesday. The engagement aims to address environmental concerns, step up awareness campaigns on environmentally friendly practices and the dangers of the unfriendly ones, as well as deepen collaborative efforts in flood management.

He commended Members of the National Assembly, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Oku, the Minister of Environment, SSAs-P (Community Engagement), staff of the Ministry, and Hitech Construction Company, and other stakeholders for their cooperation and assured residents that blocked drainage channels and refuse dumps along the project corridor would be cleared.

The SSAP on Community Engagement, South West, Moremi Ojudu, called for collective responsibility in addressing environmental and human factors, emphasising the President’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The Director of Environmental Impact Assessment, Federal Ministry of Environment, highlighted the growing impact of climate change and the unique environmental challenges facing Lagos. On the Environmental Impact Assessment of the Project, she confirmed that approval was given before its commencement.

Commenting, the Minority Whip of the Senate, Sen. Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, stated the history of flooding in Lagos is as old as the city itself, and we have seen, as a Parliament, that the reason for the flooding is not the Coastal Highway.”

He advised that the opinion of environmental experts be adhered to in finding remedial and preventative solutions to a global problem.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Allwell Onyesoh and the Chairman of the House Committee on Works, Hon. Akin Alabi commended the Minister’s swift response to Mr. President’s directive. They observed that flooding existed before the commencement of the Coastal Highway, ascribing it to the effects of global warming, requiring proactive solutions.

To further safeguard the completed sections of the Highway, the Minister directed the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Engr. Olufemi Dare to ensure full compliance with environmental safety standards. He also announced the recruitment of 40 personnel, 20 for day duty and 20 for night to monitor the highway, prevent stealing and vandalisation of road furniture, and discourage illegal dumping of refuse.

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