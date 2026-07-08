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Politics

Turaki-led PDP expresses hope as court adjourns BoT suit against INEC

by Peter Anayo0122

 

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed hope that the suit filed by its Board of Trustees seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize the Interim National Working Committee will be decided in its favour.

The case came up for hearing on Tuesday before a court in Abuja.

Counsel to all parties adopted their processes, after which the court adjourned the matter for judgment on a date to be communicated.

The suit was instituted by the PDP Board of Trustees, which is seeking an order directing INEC to recognise the Interim National Working Committee constituted by the National Executive Committee of the Party.

In a statement issued after the court proceedings, the PDP said it remains confident that the court will uphold the decision of the NEC and grant the reliefs sought.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, signed the statement on behalf of the Interim National Working Committee.

The PDP also dismissed reports alleging that some of its candidates are threatening to institute legal action against the party leadership under Barr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN.

The party described the rumours as “entirely false and the product of mischief” being spread by “ill-wishers and PDP pretenders who are APC apologists.”

According to the statement, no candidate has lodged any complaint or threatened legal action against the party.

Instead, all candidates are said to be in constant communication with the leadership and are regularly briefed on developments.

“We urge the public, particularly media organisations and journalists, to disregard these false reports and rely only on information communicated through the official channels of the Peoples Democratic Party,” the statement said.

The PDP said the false reports are a desperate attempt to mislead the public and create unnecessary confusion within the party ahead of key political activities.

The Interim NWC maintained that the party remains united and focused on repositioning for the challenges ahead, while awaiting the court’s judgment on the INEC recognition matter.

 

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