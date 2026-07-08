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Energy

Shell tells Nigeria story in exhibition at NOG 2026

by Editor0235

Visitors to the exhibition booth of Shell Companies in Nigeria at the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week Conference and Exhibition in Abuja are hearing details of the footprints of the company in the country, ranging from deepwater and integrated gas to renewables and power. Nigeria Oil and Gas began yesterday with the theme: “Advancing Energy Ambitions for Competitive and Resilient Economies.”

Shell is a key sponsor of the conference which is in its 25th year and is marking its participation with the exhibition, tracing its presence in Nigeria more than six decades ago and highlighting how its wide-ranging businesses have positively impacted Nigeria’s foreign earnings, contributed to the development of indigenous manpower and companies and improved lives and communities.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri visited the Shell stand today accompanied by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo,  Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bayo Ojulari,  and other dignitaries.

They were conducted round by Business Value Manager Chidi Nkazi who briefly commented on the Shell businesses and interests in Nigeria, including Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Shell Nigeria Gas, All On and Daystar Power. The $3 billion contract finance facility SNEPCo signed with nine leading Nigerian banks just last week was cited as a good example of efforts by Nigeria’s premier deepwater producer to improve the capacity of indigenous contractors and service providers in the oil and gas industry.

In response to inquiries, Chidi said SNEPCo was making good progress with the implementation of Bonga North and HI projects on which FIDS were taken in December 2024 and October last year respectively.

Chidi said: “The Shell Nigeria story goes beyond what is displayed at this exhibition stand and manifests daily in the funds we generate which finance development and in the lives we positively impact through our social interventions. Working in close collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, other partners and stakeholders, we will continue to power progress and support Nigeria’s development.”

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