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Quality healthcare’ll be a reality for every Taraban – Commissioner

by Peter Anayo0124

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

 

Providing quality healthcare to the people of Taraba State has been described as a reality.

The commissioner for Information and Re-Orientation, Barr. Zainab Usman Jalingo, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Jalingo, said the administration of Governor Agbu Kefas remains committed to making quality healthcare accessible to every resident.

She said the ongoing reforms were designed to strengthen medical infrastructure across primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities, improve service delivery and enhance the welfare of health workers.

“Under the stewardship of Dr Agbu Kefas, the healthcare sector is witnessing unprecedented reforms, from the revitalization of hospitals and improved welfare for medical professionals to the establishment of Taraba’s first Teaching Hospital and the deployment of ambulances to all 168 wards.

“Healthcare is an investment in human dignity, productivity, and the future.

“The Dr Agbu Kefas administration continues to strengthen the health sector through strategic infrastructure upgrades, improved healthcare delivery, enhanced welfare for medical personnel, and expanded access to emergency medical services across the state.

According to her, key projects under the reforms include the reconstruction and remodelling of the Taraba State Specialist Hospital, the revitalisation of Ussa General Hospital and the establishment of the state’s first Teaching Hospital to boost specialist healthcare services and medical education.

“The government had approved an upward review of salaries for medical doctors as part of efforts to attract, motivate and retain qualified healthcare professionals in the state’s health system,” the statement concluded.

 

For a better society

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