PDP presents certificates of return to candidates in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented certificates of return to its candidates as the authentic flag bearers for various political positions in the coming 2027 general elections.

In his remarks, PDP’s State Chairman, Hon. Comrade Obidah J. Bitrus, congratulated the candidates on their well-deserved victories at the primaries and charged them to uphold the core ideals and principles of the party.

He urged every flag bearer to embrace inclusive leadership by carrying along all stakeholders, party executives, supporters, and loyalists as the party intensifies preparations for the forthcoming elections.

He stated that certificates of return would only be released to the rightful candidates in person, stressing that no representative, proxy, or third party would be permitted to collect the document on behalf of any candidate.

He disclosed that the directive emanated from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, which has issued strict instructions that the Certificate of Return remains an official and highly sensitive party instrument that must be personally received by the candidate concerned.

According to him, any candidate absent during the presentation would collect the certificate personally at a later date, as the party would not compromise its established procedures.

The Chairman further appealed to all PDP candidates to maintain harmonious and productive working relationships with party executives at every level, particularly the 16 Local Government Party Chairmen and Ward Chairmen across the state.

He emphasized that sustained collaboration with the party structure remains indispensable for effective grassroots mobilization, organizational stability, and electoral success in 2027.

The Chairman assured candidates whose certificates of return were yet to arrive that there was no cause for anxiety, explaining that the outstanding certificates were still being processed at the party’s National Headquarters and would be presented immediately upon receipt.

He further called on all PDP members, supporters, and stakeholders throughout Taraba State to remain steadfast, united, and committed to the collective aspiration of reclaiming and consolidating victory in the 2027 General Elections. According to him, the enduring strength of the PDP lies in its unity, discipline, and unwavering dedication to providing purposeful leadership for the people of Taraba State.

Also speaking, the Taraba State PDP Secretary, Barrister Siman Musa Istifanus, reinforced the directives issued by the State Chairman. He instructed all duly elected candidates to urgently furnish the party secretariat with the required details of their Polling Unit Agents, including passport photographs, full names, and evidence confirming that each agent is a registered and financial member of the PDP.

He explained that the information would be compiled and forwarded to the party’s National Headquarters for onward submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in accordance with electoral guidelines.

He further admonished all candidates to sustain cordial relationships with the party leadership from the state level down to the local government and ward structures.

He warned that any candidate who disregards or undermines the authority of party executives, particularly the Local Government Chairmen, does so at his or her own political peril, stressing that such conduct could jeopardize the level of institutional support available from the party during the electioneering process.

He described collaboration with party structures as a long-standing tradition and cardinal principle of the PDP, emphasizing that every candidate must respect, recognize, and work closely with the party hierarchy to guarantee unity, stability, and electoral triumph.

Barrister Istifanus offered prayers for divine guidance, protection, and overwhelming victory for all PDP candidates in the 2027 General Elections, expressing confidence that the party would emerge stronger and victorious through unity, discipline, and collective commitment

The beneficiaries comprise the party’s three Senatorial candidates, six House of Representatives candidates, and 24 State House of Assembly candidates who emerged victorious during the PDP primary elections across Taraba State.

The presentation of the certificates of return represents another significant milestone in the party’s strategic preparations for the 2027 General Elections, underscoring the PDP’s unwavering commitment to internal democracy, transparency, credibility, and party cohesion.

For a better society

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