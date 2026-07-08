Obinagu Amangwu Nike community selects C’ttee for land administration

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The elders, youths, women and the General Assembly of Obinagu Amangwu Nike Community in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have announced the selection of members of the Community’s Power of Attorney for 2026.

In a statement signed and issued by the Obinagu Amangwu Nike Development Union, the community said the selected members were drawn from its various kindreds and have been mandated to oversee land administration and other authorized community affairs on behalf of the community.

The selected members are: NGENEKPRECHI, Kindred Abosu Sunday, Okoh Okwudiri, Okon Amaechi, Ugwegbu Fabian, Chinonso Anike, Ugwegbu Kenneth, Onyinye Nwaka, Nicholas Nwaka and Ugwu Chimezie.

Others are Ugwegbu Stephen, Edeh Chukwu Jekwu, Edeh Chibuike, Nwaka Ifesi, Okoh Alex, Ugwu Ifeanyi, Ugwuagbo Ofodi, OSIMOBUNA Kindred, Ugwu Onyebu and Ngwu Akachukwu.

The rest are: Ugwu Stephen, AKPOWANGENE Kindred, Ekette Martins, Ekette Ebuka, Ekette Makuo, Ekette Kosiso, Agbo Sunday, Agbo Lazarus (Surveyor) and Amobi Nnani.

The community also cautioned members of the public against engaging in any land transaction with Mr. Chibuzo Nwaka or any other unauthorized person, stressing that only the duly selected members of the Community Power of Attorney are authorized to handle land matters on behalf of Obinagu Amangwu Nike Community.

“The public is hereby advised not to transact any land business with Mr. Chibuzo Nwaka or anyone else except the above-listed members of the Community Power of Attorney regarding land transactions in Obinagu Amangwu Nike Community. Please be guided,” the statement read.

The community further urged anyone seeking clarification or wishing to make enquiries to contact the leadership of the Obinagu Amangwu Nike Development Union through the following officials:

Mr. Donatus Ekete – Chairman, Development Union – 08063981321

Mr. Raphael Ugwu – Elder – 08037454438

Mr. Oko Friday – Development Union – 08037839393

The Development Union reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring orderly land administration and protecting the interests of the community by recognizing only the duly appointed members of the 2026 Community Power of Attorney for all land-related transactions.

For a better society

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