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Obi urges Justice for El- Rufai

by Peter Anayo0115

 

Chinwe Odita, Political Desk

 

Former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and Current Nigerian Democratic Congress NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged the government of Nigeria to allow “justice have a heart” in El Rufai’s case.

Obi who expressed this in his X handle (formerly Twitter), wrote a piece titled “A wife’s tears, a nation’s conscience: Let justice have a heart”. He said he woke up in America and was deeply moved by an emotional viral video of Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai, prompting deep reflection on our nation’s future.

Obi said that “regardless of the allegations against Nasir El- Rufai or any other citizen, justice must be transparent and fair, with reasonable bail conditions that should not be seen as punitive before trial.”

Obi insisted that democracy must be the rule of law, and that institutions exist to protect every citizen’s rights, regardless of their background.

“We must resist any hint of selective justice that erodes public trust and threatens national unity. Those tasked with enforcing our laws must act professionally and strictly follow due process”, he said.

He also urged citizens to strive for a Nigeria where the law is paramount and where every citizen is guaranteed dignity and justice.

This the foundation of the new Nigeria we envisage. He concluded.

 

For a better society

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