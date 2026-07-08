NMDPRA Pledges Accountability as Nigeria’s Oil Sector Transforms

UGO AMADI

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has pledged to run the sector with stricter standards of transparency, equity, and predictability as the country navigates three major industry shifts in five years.

Speaking on the opening day of NOGEnergyWeek 2026 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Authority Chief Executive Mallam Rabiu A. Umar said regulatory consistency is now critical to investor confidence and national energy security.

“We are resolved to superintend the industry with higher standards of transparency, equity, accountability, consistency and predictability,” Umar said during the panel “Scaling Downstream Capacity – Optimising Africa’s Oil Value.”

He cited three seismic changes reshaping Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape since 2021: petroleum products price deregulation, the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, and Nigeria’s pivot from an import-dependent market to a net exporter following the operationalization of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited.

Building buffers amid global volatility: Umar noted that recent geopolitical shocks, including the Middle East war and the temporary closure of the Hormuz energy waterway, have exposed the risks of supply volatility.

In response, he said the Authority is placing stronger focus on building Nigeria’s national strategic petroleum reserves to serve as a supply buffer during future crises.

“Every effort has to be made to ensure our national energy security,” he added.

Gas as the bridge to transition: A key part of that security plan, Umar said, is deepening domestic gas utilization through the soon-to-be-commissioned AKK gas pipeline. The project is designed to move gas from Nigeria’s southern production hubs to the north.

The pipeline, he said, will support Nigeria’s energy transition to cleaner fuels and help boost power generation to meet rising national demand.

“Gas is central to both our energy security and our transition agenda,” Umar stated.

Continental push for collaboration: The opening ceremony drew both Ministers of Petroleum, senior government officials, industry regulators, chief executives, investors, development partners and energy stakeholders from across Africa.

Their presence, organizers said, reaffirmed the continent’s commitment to collaboration and to driving sustainable growth across the energy value chain.

NOG Energy Week 2026 runs this week in Abuja, with policy, investment and infrastructure expected to dominate discussions as Africa positions gas as its transition fuel.