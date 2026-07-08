NiMet, Cosmopolitan University sign pact on AI research

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Cosmopolitan University, Abuja, have agreed to deepen collaboration in areas of climate change, digital agriculture and artificial intelligence-driven research.

The partnership was announced during a courtesy visit by the Vice-Chancellor of Cosmopolitan University, Professor Carl Adams, to the headquarters of NiMet in Abuja.

A statement issued by NiMet’s management said the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Professor Charles Anosike, received the university’s delegation and described the collaboration as timely.

Professor Anosike said both institutions share a common vision of translating scientific research into practical solutions that address pressing societal challenges.

He noted that as a public institution, NiMet has continued to invest in research and scientific publications that support national development and improve the wellbeing of Nigerians.

The NiMet DG commended Cosmopolitan University for keying into emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to build climate-ready and climate-resilient communities.

He described the university’s approach as a critical step toward mitigating the growing impacts of climate change on livelihoods, food security and infrastructure.

In his remarks, Professor Carl Adams reaffirmed the university’s commitment to training the next generation of indigenous AI scientists.

He said the University is focused on advancing climate-smart innovations powered by satellite data and AI applications to support sustainable development.

Both parties agreed to formalize the partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU).

The MoU will cover multi-disciplinary research in climate-smart and digital agriculture for smallholder farmers, aviation meteorology, staff exchange programmes, and data analytics.

It will also focus on expanding AI applications and the use of meteorological information to improve livelihoods and strengthen Nigeria’s response to climate change.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2