NCAOOSCE explains: constituency projects outside Its core role were inserted by the National Assembly

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education says it has observed public concern over items in the 2026 Appropriation Act that do not fall within its legal responsibilities.

In a press statement issued by Nura Muhammad, anipr

SA Media and Communications to the ES/Spokesperson, NCAOOSCE, the Commission is making it clear that those items are National Assembly constituency projects that were included in the 2026 Appropriation Act and routed through the Commission for delivery. This follows the established budget tradition where constituency projects are domiciled in Ministries, Departments and Agencies for implementation via the Appropriation Act.

Because the 2026 budget has been duly passed into law, all projects placed under the Commission automatically become part of its implementation duties. The Commission states that these will be carried out strictly in line with existing laws, financial rules, and standard procurement procedures.

However, NCAOOSCE wants to assure Nigerians that its core mandate has not changed. The Commission was set up to lead national coordination for reforming the Almajiri education system and tackling the out-of-school children crisis. It remains committed to widening access to quality learning, upgrading Almajiri education, working with state governments and other key partners, and rolling out programmes that directly better the lives and prospects of millions of vulnerable children nationwide.

The Commission adds that it will keep driving its central mandate with stronger commitment. Evidence of this, it noted, includes the identification and documentation of more than 700,000 out-of-school children across Nigeria, the setting up of 119 learning centres across the country, continuous ward-level sensitization and community engagement, and sustained work toward the complete rollout of the National Policy on Almajiri.

That policy is designed to reform the Almajiri system and remove the social problems linked to it.

NCAOOSCE reaffirmed that supporting Almajiri and out-of-school children remains its top priority. With backing from the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa; the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad; and other important stakeholders, the Commission says it remains fully dedicated to fulfilling its legal mandate and to ensuring every Nigerian child gets access to quality education and the chance to reach their full potential.