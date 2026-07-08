Killing of ex-Benue SSG: Idoma nation mourns, demands justice

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The Idoma nation is in mourning following the brutal killing of former Secretary to the Government of Benue State, Professor David Onu Salifu, with the Ochetoha K’Idoma Forum describing his death as a monumental loss to the Idoma people, Benue State and Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the socio-cultural organisation condemned the attack and called on security agencies to apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

It warned that the rising wave of violence on Nigerian highways and in rural communities, especially in Benue State has become unacceptable.

According to the forum, Professor Salifu was murdered on Thursday, July 2, 2026, by armed men along the Wukari–Makurdi Highway while on his way to his hometown for the burial of his uncle.

The group said the attackers dragged the renowned academic out of his vehicle, shot him at close range, and left him critically wounded but he was later rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, by sympathizere where he died in the early hours of Friday.

The forum described the circumstances of his death as “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” noting that Nigeria has again lost one of its finest administrators, scholars and community leaders to violent crime.

The Ochetoha K’Idoma Forum said Professor Salifu’s life was defined by humility, diligence and patriotism.

Starting as an administrative officer in local government, he rose through the ranks and was appointed Secretary to the Government of Benue State from 2011 to 2015 under former Governor Gabriel Suswam.

The group noted that as SSG, he distinguished himself through sound leadership, intellectual depth and a practical understanding of governance, earning respect across political divides.

Beyond government, Professor Salifu made his mark in academia. Until his death, he was a Professor of Public Administration and former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Federal University, Wukari.

The forum said he mentored generations of students and researched critical issues including intergovernmental relations, federal character, and solutions to herder-farmer conflicts. “He did not merely teach governance; he lived it, practised it and shared his experience,” the statement said.

The late professor was also described as a community leader who never lost touch with his roots in Apa Local Government Area.

He was admired for his accessibility, humility and support for community development.

Apart from public service and teaching, he was a successful farmer and a devoted Christian, husband and father who built his family on faith, discipline and integrity.

While mourning him, the forum expressed grave concern over worsening insecurity. It lamented that highways have become death traps and farming communities live under constant threat.

“The protection of life remains the primary responsibility of every government. When a former SSG and professor can be murdered on a public highway in broad daylight, it raises serious concerns about the safety of ordinary citizens,” it stated.

The group acknowledged that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke had engaged the suspected gang, but urged security agencies to sustain the operation until all culprits are arrested and prosecuted.

It also called on the Federal and Benue State governments to take urgent, coordinated steps to restore safety so citizens can travel and go to farms without fear.

The Ochetoha K’Idoma Forum said Professor Salifu’s death is an immeasurable loss, but his legacy of scholarship, service and integrity should inspire future generations.

It extended condolences to his wife, children, students and associates, and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul. The forum expressed hope that his contributions to governance, education and national development would never be forgotten.

For a better society

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