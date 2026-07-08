IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu notifies UN over change in leadership

Cosmas Chukwu and Pamela Eboh

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, said the United Nations and other members of the international community have been notified of the recent change of leadership in the group’s apex administrative body, the Directorate of State, DOS.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, had announced Kanu’s dissolution of the 3rd Administration of the DOS led by Chike Edoziem.

It was replaced with a 4th Administration headed by Chris Nwaogu.

However, Ezodiem and other members of the 3rd Administration fought back, insisting they were still in charge, a development that led to another announcement sacking them from the IPOB.

IPOB has now re-affirmed the sack of Edoziem and his members, adding that members of the international community have been notified of the development and also advised against interacting with members of the former DOS.

Parts of the statement issued on Tuesday reads, “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the supreme, exclusive and binding authority of our Supreme Leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, hereby places on public record that every major member of the United Nations Security Council has been formally and officially notified of the lawful dissolution of the 3rd Administration of the Directorate of State and the inauguration of the 4th Administration headed by Mazi Chris Nwaọgụ.

“A copy of the IPOB Code of Conduct — the supreme and binding constitutional instrument that governs every member, officer and structure of the movement — has been placed before every notified government and authority to guide their full understanding of this civilised, orderly and constitutionally mandated transition of power.

“In particular, the Code of Conduct vests exclusive authority in the Supreme Leader under the relevant provision:

“The power to appoint, suspend or dismiss erring Principal officers vests exclusively on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu except and to the extent he clearly and expressly delegates that power to any other principal officer.

“In strict accordance with this provision, the Supreme Leader exercised his exclusive power to appoint, suspend, dismiss and dissolve. This decision is final, irrevocable and admits of no review, veto or negotiation.”

Account to the statement, in addition to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, “a total of 72 countries and territories have been duly and formally informed of the transition.

“The countries include Israel, Italy, Germany, Canada, Kuwait, Switzerland, South Africa, Brazil, Ghana, Russia, South Korea, Austria, India, Malaysia, Venezuela, Japan, Spain, France, Finland, Norway, Australia, and many others across all continents.”

It stressed that the new Directorate of State under Mazi Chris Nwaogu is now the only legitimate and recognised channel through which IPOB conducts its international affairs.

Explaining further, the statement said, “Only official documents, letters, representations and communications endorsed and signed by Mazi Chris Nwaọgụ, Head of the Directorate of State, shall be recognised for purposes of asylum applications, political engagements, diplomatic representations or any other interest concerning IPOB family members worldwide.

“Any document, letter or representation purporting to come from IPOB or its Directorate of State that is not endorsed by Mazi Chris Nwaọgụ is hereby declared a certified fraud. Perpetrators, collaborators and anyone who presents or relies on such fraudulent documents before any government or authority anywhere in the world will be subjected to the full force of the law — both within and outside Biafraland. There will be no safe haven.”

It added that special administrative procedures have been fully deployed with respect to the suspension and sacking of Collins Chineduh. According to the organization, the German Federal Foreign Office and the German Federal Ministry of the Interior have been formally notified and furnished with copies of the letters of termination and suspension.

In the same vein, IPOB disclosed that the name of Mazi Abraham Ogbenna has been duly forwarded to the appropriate German authorities for recognition as the new National Coordinator for Germany. The statement said similar notifications and actions are being extended to other jurisdictions as required.

The statement also disclosed that legal and administrative measures are already underway to recover all IPOB assets, funds, properties and resources around the world that were under the control or influence of the dissolved 3rd Administration.

The statement added, “The general public, all IPOB family members, chapters, coordinators and well-wishers worldwide are hereby directed to disregard every correspondence, statement, letter or representation that does not emanate from the Office of the Head of the Directorate of State, Mazi Chris Nwaọgụ.

“Any continued association with, or reliance upon, the dissolved 3rd Administration or its sacked members constitutes a direct violation of the IPOB Code of Conduct and will attract severe consequences.

“The era of imposture, unauthorised representation and internal sabotage is over. The Supreme Leader’s decision stands. The new Directorate of State is fully operational, globally recognised, and backed by the full weight of the movement’s constitution and international notifications.

“Those who have been lawfully removed from office should reflect deeply on their new reality: they no longer speak for IPOB. Their names and actions have been placed before relevant authorities.

“Their documents are worthless. Their access to assets is being systematically terminated. Further mischief will only compound their isolation and accelerate accountability.

For a better society

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