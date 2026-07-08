Insecurity: Senate opposes reintegrating terrorists as repentant criminals

. Threatens retaliatory measures against S/Africa over xenophobic attacks

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday sounded a warning to Northern Governors and the Nigerian military to stop integrating “repentant terrorists” into the larger society on claims of having repented.

The warning came through a resolution after a debate on the deadly activities of the terrorists and bandits who have been killing and abducting innocent Nigerians in many parts of the country.

The debate followed a motion moved by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’ Adua condemning the recent death of a retired Army General, Rabe Abubakar, in the captivity of bandits.

Abubakar was abducted in Katsina alongside his wife while traveling by road and was held in captivity until he died from alleged snake bite while the wife sustained gunshot wounds during a rescue operation.

Raising the red flag, the senators cited reports that the late Army General and his wife were abducted by a terrorist gang led by an alleged repentant terrorist.

They expressed grave concern over Nigeria’s worsening security situation, warning that the recent abduction and killing of retired and serving military officers marked a dangerous dimension in the country’s security crisis.

Senator Yar’Adua, drew attention to the growing trend of attacks targeting serving and retired military personnel across the country, describing it as disturbing.

Adopting a resolution on the matter, senators described the late General’s death as a national tragedy and a reflection of the persistent insecurity confronting the country.

“The death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and others in the custody of terrorists represents not only personal tragedies but also a painful national loss and a stark reminder of the scale and persistence of insecurity confronting the nation,” the Senate said.

The lawmakers also cited a series of attacks on retired military officers between January 2023 and May 2026, including the killing of retired Major General Richard Duru in Owerri after a reported ransom payment of $50,000, the murder of retired Brigadier General O.M. Harold Udokwere in Abuja, the 56-day captivity of former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), retired Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga, and the death of retired Major Aja while in captivity in Kogi State.

The Senate warned that the pattern of attacks represents a troubling evolution in the nation’s security challenges.

According to the resolution, “The increasing frequency with which serving and retired military personnel are being targeted by criminal and terrorist groups represents a dangerous evolution in the nation’s security challenges.”

The lawmakers noted during the debate that many of the victims had occupied sensitive intelligence, operational and command positions during their years of service, making the attacks a matter of broader national security concern.

The Senate stressed that the implications of the growing insecurity extend beyond the immediate victims and their families, affecting national cohesion, democratic governance and public confidence in state institutions.

“The constitutional responsibility of government to protect lives and property remains fundamental to national unity, democratic stability, economic growth and public trust in governance,” the chamber stated.

The senators commended the Armed Forces, the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies for their sacrifices in combating insecurity.

They, however, called for urgent measures to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve inter-agency coordination, expand the deployment of technology and deepen community engagement in security efforts.

The upper chamber further observed that the persistent wave of kidnappings and killings across the country has led to loss of lives, prolonged captivity of victims, ransom payments, emotional trauma, economic hardship and psychological distress for affected families and communities.

They urged security agencies to intensify efforts to curb the trend and restore public confidence in the nation’s security architecture.

The senators noted with concern the consistent reintegration of the so-called repentant terrorists into society, stressing that some of the criminals did not genuinely repent before their reintegration into society.

The development, they said, had been partly responsible for the escalation of terrorist and bandit attacks across many states in Northern Nigeria.

Furthermore, the Senate on Tuesday expressed outrage over renewed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, warning that Nigeria may be forced to review its diplomatic relations with Pretoria if the violence persists.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, who drew attention to the June 30, 2026 ultimatum allegedly issued to Nigerians living in South Africa, describing the development as a grave threat to the safety of Nigerian citizens and their businesses.

During the debate, lawmakers condemned the recurring attacks and called on the federal government to secure firm guarantees from the South African authorities for the protection of Nigerians.

Speaking during the plenary, Senator Salihu Mustapha (Kwara Central) urged the Federal Government to take a stronger stance against South Africa.

“We cannot continue to fold our arms while Nigerians are being killed and their businesses looted,” Mustapha said. “This is the starting point for a very robust engagement. I suggest we sever all diplomatic relationship with South Africa.”

However, the Senate adopted a more cautious approach after former Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, warned that the attacks could be part of a broader political agenda aimed at destabilising the South African government.

Abdullahi, who recalled his involvement with Nigeria’s National Committee Against Apartheid and support for liberation movements including the African National Congress (ANC), SWAPO and FRELIMO, argued that the violence should not be viewed in isolation.

“This is a coordinated effort to destabilize the government of South Africa and to remove the ruling party, the ANC, from office,” he said.

He added, “There is an attempt from the right wing of the white South Africans and now coming up from the black ones to delegitimize the government as quickly as possible. We should tread with great caution and carefully consider this conspiracy.”

The senator also lamented the poor funding of Nigeria’s foreign missions, saying it had weakened the country’s ability to adequately protect its citizens abroad.

Following extensive deliberations, the Senate adopted four resolutions directing the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa, to obtain written assurances from the South African government on the safety of Nigerians and to demand the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attacks.

The Senate also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Nigerian High Commission to document all Nigerians who suffered death, injury, displacement, unlawful detention or loss of property with a view to pursuing legal redress and compensation.

Lawmakers further urged the Federal Government to work with other affected African countries and the African Union to establish an early warning and accountability mechanism to prevent future xenophobic attacks across the continent.

In addition, the Senate mandated its Committees on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs to review the implementation of its May 5, 2026 resolution and previous bilateral agreements between Nigeria and South Africa, and report back within two legislative weeks.

The debate became more heated when Senator Abdul Ningi proposed that President Bola Tinubu should begin the process of severing diplomatic relations with South Africa should the attacks continue.

Similarly, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) suggested that Nigeria should appropriate the profits of South African companies operating in the country, including financial institutions, and channel the funds towards compensating Nigerian victims of xenophobic attacks.

“We can’t allow our people to suffer while South African investment and profit is being taken away here,” Oshiomhole argued. “The facts are self-evident. We don’t need further investigation.”

However, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over the session, urged caution and persuaded both senators to withdraw their proposals pending the outcome of the committee’s investigation.

“Let the Committee on Foreign Affairs investigate first,” Barau said. “Nigeria leads Africa. We need to lead by example. Once we have well-informed facts, then we can take action. If this report is not satisfactory to this chamber, then we take the line you were taking.”

Senator Ningi subsequently agreed to step down his motion but insisted that it should be officially recorded that he had moved it and that it was duly seconded.

Lawmakers also reflected on Nigeria’s historic role in the anti-apartheid struggle, stressing that while the country remains committed to supporting democracy and stability in South Africa, it must also ensure the safety and protection of Nigerians living and working there.

The matter has now been referred to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for further investigation and recommendations.

The debate became more heated when Senator Abdul Ningi proposed that President Bola Tinubu should begin the process of severing diplomatic relations with South Africa should the attacks continue.

Similarly, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) suggested that Nigeria should appropriate the profits of South African companies operating in the country, including financial institutions, and channel the funds towards compensating Nigerian victims of xenophobic attacks.

“We can’t allow our people to suffer while South African investment and profit are being taken away here,” Oshiomhole argued. “The facts are self-evident. We don’t need further investigation.”

However, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over the session, urged caution and persuaded both senators to withdraw their proposals pending the outcome of the committee’s investigation.

“Let the Committee on Foreign Affairs investigate first,” Barau said. “Nigeria leads Africa. We need to lead by example. Once we have well-informed facts, then we can take action. If this report is not satisfactory to this chamber, then we take the line you were taking.”

Senator Abdul Ningi subsequently agreed to step down his motion but insisted that it should be officially recorded that he had moved it and that it was duly seconded.

Lawmakers also reflected on Nigeria’s historic role in the anti-apartheid struggle, stressing that while the country remains committed to supporting democracy and stability in South Africa, it must also ensure the safety and protection of Nigerians living and working there.

The matter has now been referred to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for further investigation and recommendations.

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