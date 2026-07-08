ICPC charges INEC to uphold integrity ahead 2027 elections

Kasie Abone, Awka

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability and integrity as preparations gather momentum for the 2027 general elections.

The charge was given on Tuesday by the Chairman of the ICPC, Musa Adamu Aliyu, during the opening of a two-day Anti-Corruption and Sensitization Workshop for INEC staff at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Represented by the Director of Legal Services, Henry Emore, the ICPC chairman said elections remain one of the most critical pillars of democracy, stressing that electoral officers occupy strategic positions in protecting the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He warned that any compromise of the electoral process through corruption, abuse of office or unethical conduct could undermine public confidence in democratic institutions, trigger costly rerun elections and fuel prolonged election disputes and litigation.

According to him, Nigeria, as Africa’s largest democracy, expects electoral officials to demonstrate professionalism, impartiality and ethical conduct at all times.

Aliyu explained that the workshop, themed, “Corruption-Free Election: Integrity Matters! (C-FEIM): Towards a Corruption-Free 2027 General Election,” forms part of the commission’s preventive anti-corruption strategy aimed at strengthening integrity within public institutions.

He said the collaboration between ICPC and INEC was designed to equip electoral officers with the knowledge and ethical values required to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2027 and beyond.

The ICPC chairman also commended the Chairman of INEC for approving the training despite the commission’s demanding electoral schedule, describing the decision as evidence of the electoral body’s commitment to institutionalizing integrity and tackling corruption within the electoral system.

While acknowledging the challenges associated with election management, he praised INEC officials for their dedication and urged them to remain steadfast in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities with courage, professionalism and integrity.

He expressed confidence that the workshop would deepen participants’ understanding of ethical standards and contribute to strengthening public trust in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of INEC, Prof Joash Amupitan, represented by the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the South-South Region, May Agbamuche-Mbu, described the workshop as timely and important in safeguarding the integrity of future elections.

He commended the ICPC for organising the programme, noting that it would improve the capacity of electoral personnel, encourage the exchange of best practices and generate practical recommendations for promoting ethical conduct during elections.

He also reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to sustaining collaboration with the anti-graft agency in advancing transparent, credible and corruption-free elections.

The first day of the workshop featured presentations by the Director of Public Education at the ICPC, Demola Bakare, and the Deputy Director of the Special Duties Division, Susan Ogabaidu, who examined conflicts of interest in Nigeria’s electoral system and highlighted how financial inducements, political affiliations and personal bias could undermine electoral credibility.

The workshop, according to a statement by the Head, Media and Public Communication, Mr. J. Okor Odey, is expected to conclude with further sessions on corruption prevention strategies and value reorientation in the electoral workforce, to be facilitated by Olusegun Adigun and Kingsley Chidi Obi all of the commission.

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