ICPC arrests El-Rufai’s doctor over alleged abuse of court approved medical visit

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the activities of a fictitious Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The president also directed the commission to conclude the investigation and submit a comprehensive report within 30 days.

This was contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The directive followed the discovery that the PFIPC was never established by the Federal Government and had no legal backing, presidential approval or executive authorisation.

According to the Presidency, one Adeniyi Adeyemi falsely presented himself as the Director-General of the organisation and claimed to be a presidential appointee.

Tinubu directed the ICPC to investigate the alleged forgery of appointment letters and other official government documents linked to the fake council.

The president also ordered a probe into the alleged use of the false presidential appointment to obtain official recognition, diplomatic support and visa facilitation.

The investigation will further examine the opening of multiple bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using allegedly forged documents.

Tinubu said the probe should extend beyond the principal suspect to identify all collaborators and those who may have facilitated the alleged scheme.

The investigation will examine the origin and use of forged official documents, the process through which official recognition may have been sought and the movement of any funds involved.

It will also determine the role of any public officer, private individual, financial institution, intermediary or other entity that may have enabled the activities.

The president further directed the ICPC to identify institutional weaknesses that may have been exploited and recommend measures to prevent similar occurrences.

Tinubu directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to cooperate fully with the ICPC by providing all relevant records and information required for the investigation.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting the integrity of the Presidency and public institutions from impersonation, forgery and abuse of official identity.

“The integrity of the Presidency and the institutions of the Federal Government must be protected against impersonation, forgery, abuse of official identity and the exploitation of weaknesses in the public service,” the president said.

Tinubu also directed that anyone found culpable at the conclusion of the investigation should be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

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