FG, UNDP, Abia launch Unipod to reposition education

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Nigeria’s first Manufacturing Technology Innovation Pod Manu-Tech UniPod) has been formally launched at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State.

The landmark project is a joint venture of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the Abia State Government.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, represented by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, said the establishment of the Manu-Tech UniPod reaffirms the Federal Government’s commitment to repositioning higher education as a catalyst for innovation, entrepreneurship, research commercialisation, and job creation.

Describing it as a “strategic investment in Nigeria’s future,” the Vice President noted that Universities must evolve beyond traditional teaching and research to become hubs for enterprise development, technology transfer, and industrial competitiveness.

In his keynote address titled “Science Meets Enterprise,” Abia State Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, said the siting of the UniPod in Abia speaks to the institutional faith the UNDP and Federal Government have in the State’s potential as an engine of growth and economic prosperity in the region.

He noted that, the faith and efforts the partners have in Abia are yielding tangible results, adding that the event is a demonstration of that, and appreciated the siting of the project in Abia.

“The siting of the Manu-Tech UniPod in Abia speaks eloquently to the institutional faith UNDP and the Federal Government of Nigeria have reposed in our dear State and the potential it holds as an engine of growth and economic prosperity in the region.

The Governor who disclosed that his government supported the UniPod project because it aligns perfectly with the economic development outline of his administration, noted that,

“With the launch of the UniPod, a new interest in qualitative research will develop as scientists, students and everyone connected to the University ecosystem begin to look beyond random and hurried publication of academic papers just to score points for the next promotion cycle.

“The expectation is that research efforts henceforth will be directed at answering questions with practical, everyday applications,” Gov. Otti stated.

The Governor thanked all the stakeholders and partners including the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund and the UNDP, for their efforts and willpower that gave birth to the transformational project.

“Over the last three years, we have found them to be reliable partners, which explains our expanding body of joint ventures projects targeting entrepreneurship development, job creation and similar initiatives aimed at opening new layers of economic and social opportunities for our women and young people in particular,” Gov. Otti stated.

The UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, described the launch as part of a broader national innovation ecosystem being developed across Nigeria through the UniPod initiative.

She explained that the programme aims to connect education, research, innovation, enterprise, and manufacturing, enabling Universities to become drivers of economic growth and global competitiveness.

Ms. Attafuah commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Federal Ministry of Education, TETFund, and the Abia State Government for their commitment to innovation-driven development. She particularly extolled Governor Alex Otti for his vision of transforming Abia into Nigeria’s leading hub for manufacturing and industrial innovation.

Earlier in her speech, the Vice-Chancellor of MOUAU, Professor Ursala Akanwa, described the commissioning as a defining moment in the University’s history.

She said the project represents the fulfilment of the institution’s mandate to deploy science, technology, and innovation in advancing agricultural development, manufacturing, and enterprise.

Prof. Akanwa expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, Federal Ministry of Education, UNDP, TETFund, and the Abia State Government for choosing MOUAU to host Nigeria’s first Manufacturing Tech UniPod.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Meribeole, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders. The Manu-Tech UniPod is expected to provide students, researchers, and entrepreneurs with access to advanced manufacturing equipment, prototyping facilities, and industry mentorship to convert research ideas into market-ready products.

For a better society

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