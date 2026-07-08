FCT-IRS Rolls Out “Taxporta”: One-Click Portal to File, Pay and Get Tax Clearance From Home

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service has debuted Taxporta, a new all-in-one online tax hub that lets residents and businesses in Abuja register, submit returns, settle bills and download Tax Clearance Certificates without stepping into an office.

The rollout is part of FCT-IRS’ push to modernize tax operations and encourage self-compliance under Nigeria’s 2025 tax reform laws.

The portal was presented at a stakeholder meeting with Ministries, Departments and Agencies held at the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Complex in Abuja.

FCT-IRS Executive Chairman, Michael Ango, described the launch as a major step in the Service’s digital transformation plan.

“Any serious institution, whether in the public or private sector, must move with the times. This is a continuation of our digital innovation process to ensure taxpayers can access our services from the comfort of their homes or offices without having to visit our offices physically,” Ango said.

He explained that Taxporta is a complete self-service system. Users can sign up, file returns, work out what they owe, make payments, print receipts and get TCCs all by themselves.

The platform has also been reprogrammed to match the 2025 tax laws. Once a taxpayer enters income details, it automatically applies the legal deductions and reliefs.

“All the allowances provided under the law have already been embedded into the system. Taxpayers simply provide their income information, while the platform computes their tax liabilities, processes payments and generates tax clearance certificates,” he added.

Ango said the goal is to boost collections and surpass annual targets.

“Our objective is to maximise tax collection. We are not fixated on a specific figure. If our target is ₦400 billion or ₦500 billion and we eventually collect ₦600 billion, that would be a welcome outcome,” he said.

On enforcement, he stressed education first.

“The law provides for penalties, but our first approach is always voluntary compliance. Where taxpayers have genuine reasons for delay, we are willing to grant extensions. Penalties only become necessary when there is deliberate refusal to comply,” he stated.

He noted FCT-IRS operates both as a federal agency and an arm of the FCT Administration, which makes working with MDAs critical.

The meeting was also convened to brief government institutions on the 2025 reforms, gather feedback, ensure a smooth move from the old portal, and block cases of double taxation.

Ango highlighted that internally generated revenue funds most projects in the capital.

“The reality is that the FCT receives only one per cent of the Federal Government’s allocation from the Federation Account. Consequently, the bulk of resources available for infrastructure and development projects comes from internally generated revenue,” he said.

On his part,Henry Nwauna, Executive Secretary of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, called the engagement strategic for stronger ties between government bodies and tax authorities.

“This engagement reflects the commitment of government institutions to deepen collaboration, improve mutual understanding and promote compliance with tax obligations in support of sustainable national development,” he said.

Salome Adeyemi, Director of Tax Operations for Corporates, MDAs and International Organisations, urged all stakeholders to adopt Taxporta for registration, filing, payment and TCC issuance, saying it will strengthen collaboration and revenue growth.

Also, Fatima Abubakar, Tax Controller at the MDA Tax Office, took participants through the Nigerian Tax Administration Act 2025 and other new laws. Key points she raised every taxable person, company and government body must have a Taxpayer Identification Number. The Service can now auto-generate TINs using a person’s National Identification Number.

She reaffirmed that Payment now includes salaries plus allowances and benefits. “All benefits, whether in cash or kind, are taxable because they constitute perks of office. For example, five per cent of the value of an official vehicle is taxable.”

Incomplete returns attract ₦100,000 in the first month of default, then ₦50,000 for each additional month. Most im, she said MDAs that award contracts without demanding a valid TCC face a ₦5 million fine.

Mohammed Ali, Tax Manager at NNPC, applauded the session.

“I think it is worthwhile and very important. It will boost stakeholders’ confidence and demonstrates transparency in the discharge of the Service’s responsibilities,” he said.

Ayokanmi Ogunwumiju, Director of ICT, gave a live demo of the Payment Solution Service Providers built into Taxporta and pointed out its security, speed and user-friendly design.

The engagement is part of FCT-IRS’ wider plan to get more stakeholders involved, promote self-compliance, and use technology to deliver faster, clearer and more taxpayer-friendly services across the Federal Capital Territory.