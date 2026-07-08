Fake agency: Senate gives reason why it can’t dabble into the controversy

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday, through its spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu ( Ekiti South), said there was no petition before the red chamber to dabble in the controversy of an alleged fake agency reportedly headed by a fake Director General, Adeniyi Adeyemi.

Recall that controversy had engulfed the polity over an allegedly non – existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council ( PFIPC) directly between the alleged fake DG and the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

While the Chief of Staff disowned the agency and its purported DG by raising the alarm, the DG countered by alleging that PFIPC is well known to the Presidency through Gbajabiamila who, according to him, collected N400million from him for the appointment and demanded 48% from the N1.3billion appropriated for the agency in the 2026 budget.

Seeking the Senate’s position on the raging controversy by journalists on Tuesday after plenary, Adaramodu said the Senate, for now, has no petition before it from any of the feuding parties or concerned Nigerians to warrant any form of intervention or comments.

He admitted that as reported in the media, the alleged fake agency has a budget line in the 2026 Appropriation Act, which should be sorted out by the executive where the controversy came from and resides with.

He added that, being an already litigated controversy, the Senate in line with its rules, would not dabble into it .

“The allegations and counter-allegations over fake agency and fake Director – General are all within the executive, which should be sorted out by it, specifically between the office of the Chief of Staff and the alleged fake DG.

“The budget line being referred to was not created or inserted by the National Assembly and it is not the duty of the Senate or the House of Representatives to carry out security checks on those supposedly appointed to head the various MDAs.

“If the alleged fake DG were to be one of the Presidential appointees screened and confirmed by the Senate, the controversy might have been perceived to be somewhat linked to us.

“However, if a petition is sent to the Senate by any of the feuding parties or any concerned Nigerian on the existence or non – existence of agency or DG, it will be legislatively looked into”, he said.

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