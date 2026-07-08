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Deputy speaker at reception with European Union Head of Mission in Nigeria on State Police, other bill in ongoing Constitution reform in Abuja

by Peter Anayo076

From left… Chairman, Nigeria EU Parliamentary Friendship Group, Hon Abdulmaleek Danga, the Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS Ambassador Gaute Miggnot and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, at the reception with the European Union Head of Mission in Nigeria on State Police and other bill in the ongoing Constitution reform in Abuja.

 

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