CRSG denies victimization over demolition exercise

3rd from right: CRS Commissioner for Crops and Irrigation, Mr. Johnson Ebekpo, 4th from right: NUJ CRS Council, Comrade Archibong Bassey and other staff of the Ministry of Crops and Irrigation.

Williams Akpan, Calabar

The Cross River State Government has rejected claims that the planned demolition of structures within the Water Board premises in Calabar is politically motivated.

The response followed allegations by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 elections, and former All Progressives Congress, APC State Chairman, Barr. Alphonsus Eba, who claimed the proposed exercise was intended to target his residence.

Addressing the issue, Special Adviser to Governor Bassey Otu on General Duties, Barr. Ekpenyong Akiba said the demolition is part of efforts to restore the Water Board’s operational capacity.

He explained that the facility was preserved for water production and distribution, not residential occupation.

“The continued existence of residential buildings within the premises has complicated access to critical underground pipelines,” Akiba said.

He added that the delay in implementing a World Bank and African Development Bank-supported water project is directly linked to the inability to rehabilitate the affected infrastructure.

Akiba further maintained that the exercise would affect numerous properties, including those belonging to serving commissioners, retired officials and government establishments.

“There is no political agenda behind the exercise. Government is simply reclaiming the Water Board for the benefit of the people,” he stated.

Akiba assured residents that statutory notices would be issued and due process strictly observed before any demolition begins, while reiterating that the objective is to restore a reliable potable water supply across the Calabar capital city.

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