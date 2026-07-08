Cross River plans coffee export boom with 30m seedlings

Commissioner for Crops and Irrigation, Mr. Johnson Ebekpo (3rd from right); Chairman of NUJ state council, Comrade Archibong Bassey (4th from right) and other staff members of the Ministry of Crops and Irrigation, Cross River State.

Williams Akpan, Calabar

The Cross River State Government has unveiled an ambitious seven-year roadmap to transform the state into Nigeria’s leading coffee-producing hub, with plans to distribute 30 million improved coffee seedlings to smallholder farmers in a major push to diversify the state’s economy beyond cocoa and oil palm.

The initiative, tagged the Coffee Revolution, was unveiled on Monday during a press briefing at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre in Calabar.

Commissioner for Crops and Irrigation, Johnson Ebekpo, said the programme underscores Governor Bassey Otu’s commitment to expanding Cross River’s agricultural export base while creating new economic opportunities for farmers, women and youths across the state.

According to Ebekpo, the government adopted coffee cultivation after conducting a comprehensive assessment of agricultural value chains with the potential to improve rural livelihoods, boost export earnings and strengthen the state’s economy.

He noted that although cocoa has remained Cross River’s dominant export crop for decades, coffee presents another strategic opportunity due to its growing global demand.

“We carried out a situational analysis of our agricultural sector and concluded that there was a need to diversify into coffee development. This initiative is backed by a seven-year strategic roadmap designed to build a sustainable coffee industry for Cross River State,” he said.

Ebekpo disclosed that Governor Otu had approved the distribution of 30 million improved coffee seedlings over the lifespan of the roadmap. The programme is expected to cover approximately 27,000 hectares of farmland, cultivated mainly by smallholder farmers growing both Arabica and Robusta coffee varieties.

He explained that implementation would begin with the distribution of four million seedlings, following adjustments to the planting calendar necessitated by seasonal weather conditions.

Beyond seedling distribution, the commissioner said the roadmap includes far-reaching institutional reforms aimed at creating a sustainable coffee value chain. These include plans to establish a Tree Crop Development Agency and amendments to the state’s Produce Law, which is currently before the House of Assembly.

He added that state officials had undertaken study visits to Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire to understudy successful commodity management systems, quality assurance mechanisms and farmer support institutions that could be replicated in Cross River.

Ebekpo stressed that the long-term success of the programme would depend on strong collaboration among government agencies, development partners and private investors, as well as improved access to finance, extension services, organised markets and value addition.

He also urged local government councils to establish communal coffee processing and washing stations to improve bean quality, increase farmers’ incomes and enhance the state’s competitiveness in international markets.

“Coffee development is not just about planting seedlings. It requires institutions, processing facilities, market access and strong partnerships. That is why local governments, women groups, youths and private investors all have important roles to play,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Lingzhi Nigeria Limited, Blessing Nanman, whose company is partnering the state on the initiative, described Cross River as one of Nigeria’s most suitable locations for commercial coffee production.

She said the company would leverage its international expertise in coffee processing, certification and marketing to support the state’s ambition of becoming a major player in Africa’s coffee value chain.

“I have spent 14 years in the global coffee business, operating across more than 70 countries, and I have decided to invest that experience in Cross River. Coffee has transformed my life, and I believe it can transform thousands of families here through skills development, employment and access to international markets,” Nanman said.

She disclosed that the company also plans to establish a Coffee Academy in the state to provide training for farmers while promoting cooperative development, product traceability and compliance with international export standards.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Commissioner for Information, Dr. Erasmus Ekpang, said the coffee initiative reflects Governor Otu’s determination to deepen agricultural diversification and reduce dependence on oil revenues.

He noted that the administration had already made significant investments in cocoa, oil palm and coffee production, expressing confidence that Cross River would emerge as one of Nigeria’s leading producers of export-oriented cash crops.

Also speaking, the member representing Ikom I State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Abang Samuel Neji, assured stakeholders that the legislature would provide the necessary legal framework for the programme through the passage of pending agricultural reform bills.

National President of the Coffee and Tea Association of Nigeria, Dr. Hassan Usman, commended the state government’s intervention, describing the planned distribution of 30 million coffee seedlings as a landmark investment capable of empowering thousands of women and youths, revitalising Nigeria’s coffee industry and repositioning Cross River as a major coffee-producing destination in the country.

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