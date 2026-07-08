Boards urged to strengthen governance amid emerging risks

Corporate boards and executives have been urged to strengthen governance amid rising economic, technological and regulatory challenges.

Speaking ahead of the 2026 National Corporate Governance Summit, organisers said effective board leadership is critical to resilience, growth and long-term value creation.

The organisers are IoD Center for Corporate Governance (IoDCCG), Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI), and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC).

They explained that directors must increasingly oversee emerging risks associated with digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and changing regulatory expectations.

The two-day summit, scheduled for July 21 and 22 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, is expected to attract more than 500 participants, including policymakers, regulators, investors, corporate leaders, governance professionals, development partners and representatives of key public institutions.

According to the organisers, board effectiveness extends beyond regulatory compliance and should include strategic oversight, ethical leadership, succession planning and stakeholder engagement.

The summit will provide directors with opportunities to exchange ideas on global governance trends, board performance evaluation and best practices capable of strengthening organisational competitiveness.

Experts participating in the event are expected to discuss how governance frameworks can improve risk management, operational efficiency and corporate sustainability across multiple sectors of the economy.

The organisers believe stronger governance cultures within organisations will improve public confidence, enhance business performance and contribute to Nigeria’s broader economic transformation agenda.