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30 years after, joy erupts in Enugu community as water finally flows

by Peter Anayo084

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu 

After more than three decades of agonizing water scarcity, joy erupted across Orie Emene, Rehab, Chief Godwin Edeh, St. Jude, St. Patrick, and several other streets in Emene as residents celebrated the arrival of potable water to their community.

For over 30 years, residents of this bustling suburb had relied on expensive water tankers, shallow wells and distant streams for their daily need of water.

Many had almost given up hope that the government would ever fulfil the long-standing promise of piped water. Today, that hope has become reality under the transformative leadership of Enugu Governor, Peter Mbah.

Taps are now flowing. Women no longer trek long distances with jerrycans on their heads. Children no longer miss school hours fetching water. Families can now drink clean, safe water without fear. The atmosphere in Emene is electric with celebration, singing, dancing, and heartfelt prayers of gratitude filled the air as water gushed through newly laid pipes.

“Water has finally crossed the bridge!” became the rallying joy on the lips of excited residents, many of whom could hardly believe the moment had come.

Governor Mbah has consistently emphasised that governance is not just about big projects but about last-mile delivery, ensuring that the benefits of government reach the ordinary citizen where they live.

The Emene water project exemplifies this philosophy. Through targeted investments in water infrastructure, reticulation and last-mile connections, his administration has turned long-forgotten communities into beneficiaries of purposeful governance.

This is not an isolated victory. It forms part of a broader, aggressive push to rehabilitate and expand water schemes across Enugu State, from urban centres to rural and semi-urban areas like Emene.

The Emene water’s success story is yet another proof that TomorrowIsHere under Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah. Where others saw difficulties, he sees possibilities.

Emene is rejoicing today. And across Enugu State, more communities are next in line to experience this kind of transformative governance. Water has crossed the bridge.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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