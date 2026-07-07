Urban renewal project’ll transform Bayelsa’s landscape- Gov Diri

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has described his administration’s urban renewal policy as an intentional measure taken to transform the landscape of Yenagoa and change its narrative as a one-road state capital.

Senator Diri stated this while speaking as special guest of honour at the 34th edition of the popular Obunem Epie Festival at Opolo community in Yenagoa local government area of the state, over the weekend.

The Bayelsa chief executive, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Peter Akpe, commended the Epie-Atissa people for supporting the urban renewal policy to ensure unhindered infrastructural development within the Yenagoa metropolis.

Governor Diri highlighted some of the completed and ongoing landmark projects to include the New Yenagoa City Road, the Igbogene-AIT Ring Road, the glory drive two and three roads as well as several internal roads, which he noted had enhanced the aesthetics of Yenagoa and mobility within the capital city.

He called on the people to sustain their cooperation and support for his administration, and assured them of more development in the area.

Governor Diri further expressed appreciation to the leadership and people of Epie kingdom for promoting their cultural heritage as well as complementing government’s efforts in maintaining peace and security in the state capital.

He acknowledged the unifying role of the Obunem Epie Festival, noting that the annual gathering always brings together sons and daughters of the kingdom irrespective of their political and religious differences.

His words: “For the people of Epie and Atissa Kingdoms the rest of Bayelsa is indebted to you in terms of gratitude. The governor and indeed the government of Bayelsa are using this forum to once again appreciate you for supporting peace, progress and development.

“We appreciate your sacrifices and support over the years but I would also like to point out that, in the midst of the sacrifices you make, the Yenagoa we used to know is no longer the same in terms of development.

“Yenagoa has been experiencing development right from the inception of Bayelsa and as you can see, the Senator Douye Diri-led administration has been very intentional about developing and changing the landscape and narrative of Yenagoa.

“The administration is committed to its urban renewal and development programme several strategic access roads to the Yenagoa city have been constructed by this administration.

“So, we encourage you to continue to intentionally support the administration on our part, we are committed to partnering the Epie people in any development plan or project let me also call on our people particularly the youths to avoid cultism and criminality, to become what God has ordained us to be.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Blankson Somkime, stressed that the Obunem festival is celebrated yearly to remind the Epie people of their history, identity values and traditions as bequeathed by their ancestors.

Chief Somkime saluted the Ebenibe, King Malla Sasime, and other traditional rulers in Epie kingdom for ensuring that the festival continues to stand as a beacon of unity and continuity across generations.

He however called for some restructuring of the festival with a view to creating opportunities for youths capacity development, education advancement, leadership grooming as well as digital and creative industry exposure.

According to him, “As we celebrate today, we must also confront an important truth that the future of Epie kingdom rest heavily on the shoulders of its youths our young people are not just participants in culture; they are its custodians.

“They are also the drivers of economic growth, innovation and social transformation; therefore, we must intentionally move from mere celebration to empowerment. If we fail to empower the youths we risk celebrating culture without continuity.”

Dignitaries at the event included the Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Senator Konbowei Benson, the house of Representatives member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma-Opokuma federal constituency chief Oforji Oboku, Senator Emmanuel Paulker and chief Reuben Okoya.

Others were state house of assembly members, commissioners, local government chairmen, including the mayor of Yenagoa, hon. Bulodisiye Ndiwari, the paramount ruler of Epie kingdom, King Malla Sasime, and his Atissa counterpart, King Victor Awala, among others.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2