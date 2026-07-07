UNDP, FG, Abia collaborate to deepen technology, innovation

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to drive economic growth, improve education, and empower entrepreneurs across the State.

The Governor made this known while receiving in audience a delegation from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), led by its Assistant Secretary-General, Ahunna Eziakonwa and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, represented by the Minister for Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa in his Office, on Monday, July 6. The visit preceded the launch of the Manufacturing Technology Innovation Hub (UniPod) at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

Expressing delight over the successful delivery of the Unipod project, Governor Otti congratulated the Federal Government, the UNDP team and all stakeholders who worked collaboratively to make the initiative a reality in Abia State.

“We are very glad that the UniPod project is being commissioned today. I congratulate all those who made this possible, particularly Elsie Attafuah and her team, together with members of our Executive Council.

“We are happy that it is happening in Abia State and we will provide every support required to ensure that this project begins to impact our people, support our industrialists, small and medium scale enterprises and those involved in technology,” Gov. Otti stated.

He noted that the State government is determined to ensure the innovation hub serves as a catalyst for technological advancement and economic transformation, enabling local businesses to compete nationally and across Africa.

Governor Otti further reiterated his administration’s commitment to digital transformation in the education sector. He assured the Federal Government that Abia would meet the July 31 deadline for the completion and uploading of student data onto the Digital Nigeria Education Management Information System (D-NEMIS).

“The fulcrum of what we are doing here is actually technology, and that is why we have assembled some of the best hands in technology as part of this team. Our mandate is not just to deliver but to lead, and they can be assured that every support they require will be given to them,” Gov. Otti stated.

Earlier, the representative of the Vice President, Dr. Alausa, described Abia as the ideal location for the Manufacturing Technology Innovation Hub, citing the State’s long-standing reputation as Nigeria’s manufacturing hub.

The Minister commended Governor Otti for his visionary leadership, particularly the provision of uninterrupted electricity in the State’s industrial clusters, describing it as a critical factor in sustaining manufacturing and economic growth.

The United Nations Development Programme could not have chosen a better State in the Federation for this hub. Abia is the centre of manufacturing activity and Governor Alex Otti has demonstrated what futuristic and purposeful leadership looks like.

“He has shown that Nigeria can emulate what Abia has done in providing 24-hour electricity to support industry and development,” he stated.

He further praised the Governor’s commitment to education and human capital development, noting that the impressive educational indices emerging from Abia State were evidence of deliberate and focused leadership.

The UNDP Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for Africa, Mrs. Ahunna Eziakonwa, lauded Governor Otti’s passion for education and development.

She described the UniPod initiative as a practical demonstration of the United Nations’ commitment to touching lives through impactful development programmes.

“I knew after meeting with you that education is in safe hands in Nigeria. We are excited because this project represents how the United Nations wishes to impact lives – not merely by talking about development, but by seeing it grow on the ground,”Mrs. Eziakonwa stated.

Also speaking, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, commended Governor Otti’s visionary leadership and commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

She noted that the Manufacturing Technology Innovation Hub aligns with the broader objective of nurturing talent, creativity, entrepreneurship, and the knowledge economy. She added that the initiative would help transform ideas into prototypes and businesses into thriving industries.

Ms. Attafuah further expressed appreciation for the support and collaboration extended to the United Nations family by the Abia State Government, stressing that the partnership would continue to advance innovation-driven development in the State and across Nigeria.

The meeting was attended by members of the State Executive Council, among other senior officials of the Government.

For a better society

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