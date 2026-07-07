Umahi commends progress work on Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work on the construction of the 162.3-km Sokoto – Badagry Superhighway, Section III in Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States, after inspecting the project.

He commended the contractor, Hitech Construction Company, and staff of the Ministry for maintaining high construction standards, in line with engineering measurements and specifications.

The Minister reiterated the commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure across the country, adding that the administration’s infrastructure programme, a vital item on the Renewed Hope Agenda, is restoring confidence in Nigeria’s road sector and driving sustainable economic growth.

He stressed that if the past administrations had built this kind of road, “we would not be talking about roads by now.”

Addressing criticisms from opposition groups, Engr. Umahi described them as baseless, stressing that the administration remains focused on executing projects that will transform the nation’s landscape and the economy. He also dismissed claims that the Construction of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway is causing flooding in Lagos, explaining that the project incorporates adequate drainage systems and precision engineering measures to address all environmental concerns. He blamed unfriendly environmental practices, especially the dumping of waste in the drainage systems.

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, classified the 1,068-km Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway as one of Nigeria’s most strategic infrastructure projects. He said the highway would stimulate economic growth, facilitate trade, improve transportation, and strengthen cross-border connectivity with the Republics of Benin and Niger.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Works, Akin Alabi, reaffirmed parliamentary backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s four legacy road projects. He urged Ministries, extra-ministerial Departments, and Agencies to collaborate effectively to ensure their successful delivery, noting that the projects would benefit millions of Nigerians.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, praised the scale and quality of the ongoing construction. He appealed to Nigerians to remain patient as work progresses, expressing confidence that the completed highways would become enduring national assets. He also commended President Tinubu for prioritising infrastructure development across the country.

Giving a briefing on the project earlier, the Engineering Representative (E.R.), Engr. Oyewande Aliu reported that approximately 25 kilometres of the right carriageway and 9.5 kilometres of the left carriageway had been completed. While acknowledging engineering challenges posed by the terrain, they assured stakeholders that construction remains on schedule and is expected to be completed within the approved 26-month timeline.

Speaking on behalf of stakeholders, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, North West, described the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway as a gigantic national project that will connect communities, enhance security, expand economic opportunities, and foster national unity.

He added that construction is progressing across the seven participating states, with complementary infrastructure such as solar-powered street lighting and dams planned for selected sections to maximise the project’s long-term socio-economic benefits.

In a statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations of the ministry, Mohammed Ahmed, the team was also at the ongoing Reconstruction of Sango Ota – Idiroko Road, Section I, awarded to Messrs Visible Construction (Nigeria) Limited, where the Minister directed the E.R. to report to his office to explain the slow pace of the contract.

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