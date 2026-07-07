Rep faults sweeping reforms in NYSC scheme

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has faulted the recent Federal Government-approved reforms to the National Youth Service Corps, warning that some of the changes could erode the scheme’s core objectives and undermine Nigeria’s national defence policy.

Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State and is the leader of the Labour Party in the state, called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend implementation of the reforms and constitute a broader committee to review them.

The lawmaker made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

A member of the House Committee on Youth and Defence, Agbese described the NYSC as a national institution that has played a critical role in fostering national unity and should not be restructured in a manner that compromises its founding ideals.

His comments come days after the Federal Government unveiled what the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described as the first comprehensive review of the NYSC scheme since its establishment in 1973.

The proposed reforms include splitting the orientation camp into three phases, introducing 11 specialised career streams from which prospective corps members would make their choice during registration, strengthening skills acquisition programmes, replacing the traditional khaki uniform with locally made attire and, for the first time, and appointing a civilian to head the scheme instead of a military officer, among others.

The reforms have generated mixed reactions, with stakeholders expressing divergent views over whether the changes would strengthen or weaken the scheme’s original mandate.

Reacting to the development, Agbese argued that while efforts to modernize the scheme were welcome, they should not come at the expense of its national integration and security objectives.

According to him, “Reducing NYSC to a skill acquisition training centre is not healthy for our national life.”

He maintained that beyond its role in youth development, the NYSC has over the years served as a strategic national institution, particularly during emergencies, by deploying corps members to support critical sectors, including education, healthcare and electoral services.

The lawmaker also expressed reservations over the proposal to place the scheme under civilian leadership, insisting that the military tradition embedded in the orientation programme contributes significantly to discipline, patriotism and national preparedness.

On the proposed leadership change, Agbese cautioned that “Instilling military training in citizens is an international practice that must be sustained.”

He therefore urged President Tinubu to establish an expanded committee comprising security experts, lawmakers, former NYSC officials, youth groups and other critical stakeholders to undertake a more extensive review before any reforms are implemented.

The NYSC was established on May 22, 1973, by the military administration of General Yakubu Gowon as part of the post-Civil War reconciliation programme aimed at promoting national unity, rebuilding trust among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups and fostering a shared sense of nationhood.

For more than five decades, the scheme has deployed graduates to states other than their own, encouraging cultural exchange, national integration and service in sectors facing manpower shortages. It has also been credited with promoting inter-ethnic understanding, strengthening community development initiatives and supporting government interventions in health campaigns, elections and emergency response.

While successive administrations have introduced policy adjustments to improve the scheme, the current proposals represent the most far-reaching restructuring effort since the NYSC’s creation, making the debate over its future one of the most significant in recent years.

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