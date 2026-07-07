Press briefing on activities of committee held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi, Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Francis Wavie and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Bello Isah Ambanura, during a press briefing on activities of the committee held at the National Assembly, in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

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