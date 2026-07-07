NOG 2026: Nigeria Bets Big on Gas with 30MTPA LNG, Regional Pipeline Drive

UGO AMADI AND FAVOUR ISHEMBER

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Ph.D, says Nigeria is shifting from being “simply a resource-rich nation” to one “entirely powered by gas,” positioning the country as a central player in global energy security and Africa’s industrial growth.

Speaking at the opening of NOG Energy Week 2026 in Abuja on Tuesday, Ekpo said natural gas is now the “indispensable bridge” between energy security and sustainability.

He noted that with 215 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves, the largest in Africa and among the top 10 globally; Nigeria has a historic responsibility to convert the resource into jobs, industrial output, and lower cost of living.

With the theme “Advancing Energy Ambitions for Competitive & Resilient Economies”,Ekpo said, “The nations that will shape the future of energy will not necessarily be those with the greatest resources, but those with the clearest vision, the courage to reform,” he said.

The Minister credited the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 and new Executive Orders signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with restoring investor confidence.

The reforms, he said, streamlined contracting, introduced fiscal incentives for non-associated gas, and revived Final Investment Decisions across the value chain.

Nigeria’s leadership profile also rose in 2026. The country assumed the Presidency of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Ministerial Meeting, with Nigeria’s Dr. Philip Mshelbila elected GECF Secretary-General. On July 2, 2026, Nigeria was also admitted as the International Energy Agency’s newest association country, the first OPEC member to do so.

Under the “Decade of Gas” initiative, Ekpo said government priority is value capture at home which includes:Infrastructure, as Progress continues on the AKK and OB3 gas pipelines to move gas from the South to industrial hubs in the North and West, alongside new processing plants to end routine flaring.

Also Clean gas.A National Clean Cooking Programme targets transitioning 5 million households to LPG by 2030 to cut emissions and improve health outcomes.

CNG Initiative: The Presidential CNG programme is rolling out conversion kits and refueling stations nationwide, with potential to cut transport costs by up to 50%.

On global and regional ambitions, he said

Internationally, Nigeria LNG’s Train 7 project is set to add 8 MTPA, lifting total capacity from 22 MTPA to 30 MTPA and “cementing Nigeria’s role as a guarantor of global energy security.”

Regionally, Nigeria is leading three major pipeline projects: the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline to North Africa and Europe, the Africa-Atlantic Gas Pipeline across West Africa, and the Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea Gas Pipeline for Gulf of Guinea monetization.

Ekpo told investors in his closing remarks that “Nigeria is open for business, and we have established a stable, competitive, and highly predictable investment environment.”

“Nigeria is ready. Nigeria is investing in the future. And together, let us build that future, powered by partnership, driven by innovation and sustained by the limitless potential of natural gas,” he concluded.