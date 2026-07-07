July 7, 2026
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Customs targets N11.074trn revenue for 2026- Adeniyi

Rep faults sweeping reforms in NYSC scheme

Citizens’ trust, cooperation key to achieving lasting security, says COAS

Umahi commends progress work on Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway

Urban renewal project’ll transform Bayelsa’s landscape- Gov Diri

No Account, No Money, No Staff: AGF denies release of funds to…

Access Bank, UNICEF, Fifth Chukker extends support for vulnerable children

Editors to host 4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture July 23

Press briefing on activities of committee held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

2026 budget defense by mgt team, Nigeria Customs Service held in Abuja

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