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Worship

Mbaka offers prayers, endorses Mbah’s re-election

by Peter Anayo0267

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu has offered prayers for God’s favour, protection and victory as the state approaches the coming elections.

Speaking during a church gathering, Mbaka declared that Governor Mbah would succeed, expressing confidence that God, whom he said had begun a great work through the governor, would bring it to completion.

“It shall be well with Peter Mbah; may the favour of God be with him. We back him with our prayers. The Adoration family throws our prayers around him, that he will succeed, in the name of Jesus. May God grant him the power of victory at the end of the whole election,” Mbaka said.

The cleric further expressed hope that Mbah’s leadership would bring joy to the Igbo people, the people of Enugu State, and the Church, adding that the Igbo economy could witness greater advancement under his administration.

According to Mbaka, the progress recorded so far gives hope that greater achievements lie ahead, stressing that God would perfect the work already begun.

His remarks come as political activities continue to gather momentum around the state.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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