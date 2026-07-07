Enugu bans traffic task force operations on federal highways

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Ministry of Transport has banned all traffic task force operations on federal highways across the state metropolis with immediate effect as part of efforts to curb the activities of fake enforcement officials accused of extorting motorists.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Commander of the Enugu State Traffic Management Authority (ESTMA), Mr. Kenneth Aniebonam Ugwu.

According to the statement, the ministry took the decision following reports that impostors posing as officials of the Ministry of Transport had been operating on federal highways, harassing and extorting motorists, thereby tarnishing the image of the ministry.

To address the situation, the ministry said it has constituted a special team to identify and apprehend those behind the illegal operations.

The statement disclosed that some suspected fake task force operatives were recently arrested while allegedly extorting motorists in different parts of the Enugu metropolis. It added that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The ministry urged members of the public and motorists to promptly report any genuine complaint or encounter with suspected fake task force officials to the Office of the ESTMA Commander through 08102382688 for immediate intervention.

It warned that anyone found harassing or extorting motorists under the guise of traffic enforcement would be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.

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