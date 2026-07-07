Editors to host 4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture July 23

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) says it will host the 4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture in Lagos on July 23.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by its President, Eze Anaba and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture is an annual lecture series instituted by the NGE in 2023 to honour the legacy of Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Jakande, the late iconic journalist, was a one-time President of the Guild, former Lagos State Governor, and former Minister of Works.

According to the Guild, the lecture holds at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, with theme: “The Media, INEC, Voters and Path to Credible Elections.”

It noted that Prof. Sylvester Akhaine of the Department of Political Science, Lagos State University, will deliver the lecture, while the former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will be the Chairman of the occasion.

“Expected at the lecture are the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chief Host; the Special Guest of Honour, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris and elders of the Guild, including former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba.

“Others are the publisher of Vanguard Group of Newspapers, Uncle Sam Amuka; top government officials, managing directors and editors of print, electronic and online publications and civil society groups.

“Also expected at the lecture are Mass Communication and Journalism lecturers and students of Caleb University, Ikorodu, Lagos; Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos; Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos and the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos,” the statement said.

The NGE said that the Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture would bring the media leaders, public officials, and the civil society to reflect on nation-building, governance, and the role of the press.

It described the lecture as “a fitting tribute to Alhaji Jakande’s legacy, which embodies dedication to journalism, governance, and service to Nigeria.

“The Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture continues to serve as a platform for thought leadership, policy debate, and national introspection, while keeping alive the standard Jakande set in journalism and public service.”

The Guild also said that the university students were invited to the lecture every year “to learn the value of service, excellence and dedication to journalism and public service.

“It is also to connect them with practising journalists who could serve as their role models in the profession.”

NAN reports that the Jakande Memorial Lecture started in 2023, with a lecture delivered by Chief Felix Adenaike, Fellow of the NGE.

In 2024, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay and Arise News TV, spoke on “Rapid Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies.”

The third edition last year had the theme: “Journalism and the Challenge of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society” and was delivered by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed.

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