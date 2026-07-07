Citizens’ trust, cooperation key to achieving lasting security, says COAS

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has said that enduring national security can only be achieved through the trust, cooperation, and active participation of citizens in the nation’s security architecture.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu stated this on Sunday at the Gala Night marking the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Army Chief noted that security is a collective responsibility that goes beyond kinetic operations, stressing that community support remains critical in the fight against crime and other threats to national stability.

“As an Army, we recognize the indispensable role of the people in supporting our efforts to achieve national security objectives within a joint, multifaceted, and dynamic security environment,” he said.

“Enduring security can only be achieved through a strong partnership between the military, other security agencies, and the communities we are sworn to protect. This understanding forms the basis of our Civil-Military Cooperation Projects Scheme and other non-kinetic operations.”

General Shaibu explained that the 2026 Army Day celebration was designed to strengthen public support, deepen civil-military relations, and execute community development projects across Rivers State.

As part of the week-long activities, he said the Nigerian Army undertook several intervention projects, including the renovation of Community Secondary Schools and the provision of solar-powered boreholes to improve the welfare of host communities.

He expressed appreciation to the Rivers State Government and its people for their continued support of the Nigerian Army, and assured residents of the military’s commitment to both kinetic and non-kinetic operations to address emerging security challenges.

“We will continue to collaborate with other security and intelligence agencies, as well as local communities, to provide a secure and enabling environment for socio-economic development,” the COAS stated.

“I urge all Nigerians to continue to trust the Nigerian Army and remain steadfast in supporting our collective efforts toward ensuring lasting peace, stability, and national development.”

Speaking at the event, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, reiterated that security remains the cornerstone of every prosperous society.

“As everyone knows, security remains the vital foundation of any prosperous society, and a nation sleeps in peace because brave men and women stand awake in its defence,” Governor Fubara said.

He paid tribute to fallen military personnel, describing their sacrifices as invaluable to Nigeria’s unity and democratic growth, and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

The Governor added that the strong partnership between the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division has significantly contributed to improved peace, security, and economic growth in the state.

For a better society

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