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Chevron Nigeria, NGIC Sign Agreement for Escravos Gas Delivery

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Energy

Chevron Nigeria, NGIC Sign Agreement for Escravos Gas Delivery

by Editor0300

UGO AMADI

Chevron Nigeria Limited  in collaboration with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s subsidiary – NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (“NGIC”), has concluded a Network Entry Agreement (“NEA”) for the system entry point into the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System. The NEA establishes the contractual framework required under the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code to govern gas delivery operations and associated interfacing / information exchange between CNL’s Escravos Gas Plant and NGIC.

 

Jim Swartz, Chairman and Managing Director, CNL, said that the agreement underscores the NNPCL/CNL Joint Venture’s commitment to safe and reliable gas delivery while supporting Nigeria’s broader gas development. “By strengthening the interface between CNL’s Escravos Gas Plant and NGIC’s transportation network, we are helping to enhance energy security, infrastructure efficiency and long-term value creation for Nigeria,” he said.

 

Olusoga Oduselu, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, CNL, stated that the development of Nigeria’s uniform NEA framework places Nigeria among the league of countries whose central gas pipeline transporters operate under a standardized framework governing gas injection and offtake. “By establishing this common gas injection and offtake framework, the NEA reinforces the critical gatekeeping role of the gas Network Operator, NGIC, and delivery facility operators — like CNL, as operator of the NNPCL/CNL Joint Venture— in ensuring that incoming gas does not compromise the safety, integrity, or efficiency of the national gas network,” he noted.

 

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