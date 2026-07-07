Atiku condemns Police over arrest of Adeyemi’s father in PFIPC probe

… Calls it ‘abuse of power’

Chinwe Odita

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has faulted the Nigeria Police Force over the reported arrest of the father of Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, the man linked to the disputed Presidential Fiscal and Infrastructure Projects Council, PFIPC.

In a statement issued on Monday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku described the arrest carried out in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, as an abuse of power and a violation of the rule of law.

The police operatives had raided the family residence while searching for Adeyemi over allegations relating to the PFIPC controversy.

Ibe said Nigerian law does not permit arresting relatives in place of a suspect.

“What has the father of the man the Presidency claims to be a phantom Director-General got to do with the matter? It is an overreach and an abuse of power,” Ibe said.

He argued that if the police have evidence against Adeyemi, they should pursue him through lawful channels rather than target innocent family members.

“Security agencies cannot arrest a suspect’s family member simply because the person they are looking for is not available,” the statement added.

Atiku’s camp warned that such actions could erode public confidence in law enforcement and weaken democratic principles.

It demanded the immediate release of Adeyemi’s father and urged security agencies to operate within constitutional limits.

Senior lawyer and human rights advocate Femi Falana, SAN, also condemned the arrest. He said substituted arrest is unknown to Nigerian law and insisted investigations must focus on the accused, not relatives or associates.

Falana similarly called on the police to release the elderly man and ensure the probe follows due process.

The PFIPC issue gained public attention after Adeyemi allegedly presented himself as the Director-General of the council and attended public events with prominent political figures.

The Presidency has since distanced itself from the organisation, stating that no agency known as the Presidential Fiscal and Infrastructure Projects Council exists within the Federal Government.

The Federal Government also denied recognising the council. Security agencies have since opened investigations into allegations of forgery, impersonation and other related offences linked to the purported body.

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