Army Day: Tinubu reaffirms commitment to boost local defence production

Chief of Army Staff, COAS, making special presentation to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima during the grand finale of the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, NADCEL, in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to upgrade the Nigerian Army and strengthen local defence production as part of efforts to enhance the nation’s capacity to tackle contemporary security challenges in the country.

President Tinubu stated this on Monday during the grand finale of the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, NADCEL, marking the Army’s 163rd anniversary at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Tinubu, represented by his Vice, Kashim Shettima stated that his administration is prioritising emerging technologies, research and development, and the revitalisation of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, DICON, to enhance the Army’s operational readiness and self-reliance across all battle spaces.

“My administration is committed to modernising our Army to enhance its capacity to meet contemporary security challenges,” the President said.

“This administration is firmly committed to countering contemporary threats through the adoption of emerging technologies and the building of capacity across all battle spaces, thereby improving operational planning and combat readiness.”

He described the hosting of the African Land Forces Forum by the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt as a welcome development for the growth of the country’s defence industry.

“It is my hope that this strategic partnership will be a great boost to the efforts of DICON to produce high-end combat enablers with bright prospects for job creation and local content development,” he stated.

According to him, the partnership will also create avenues for intelligence sharing, border security collaboration, capacity building for counterterrorism operations, and the establishment of regional standby forces.

He added that other areas of mutual benefit include cyber security resilience, climate-induced security risks, and the application of artificial intelligence for national security.

The President described the Nigerian Armed Forces as a model of selfless service and a source of strength across the continent, stressing that their operations extend beyond Nigeria’s borders and contribute to global peace and stability.

“The theme of this celebration, ‘Protecting the Nation and Serving the People: A Way Forward by the Nigerian Army’, speaks to the co-balance between the people and those who bear arms on their behalf. “It reminds us that the Nigerian Army draws its full strength from the trust of the citizens it exists to defend,” he said.

He paid tribute to fallen officers and soldiers and commended the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, and other security agencies for their sacrifices.

He also lauded the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for his leadership in hosting the event and the African Land Forces Forum.

In his remark, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, thanked the Army Command for choosing Rivers State for the celebration, saying it signifies peace and stability in the state.

“The Nigerian Army has displayed professionalism today; they have shown expertise, improvements in technology and manpower development.”

Governor Fubara pledged the state government’s continued support for security agencies operating in Rivers, and urged that the welfare of troops be prioritised.

“For us to get the best from our men, they also need to be taken good care of. So their welfare should also be a top priority to this administration,” he added.

Earlier in his address, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, said the 2026 celebration reaffirms the Army’s commitment to protecting the nation and serving the people.

He disclosed that over 80% of Nigerian troops are currently engaged in ongoing operations across the country to combat insurgency, terrorism, banditry and other transnational crimes.

General Shaibu assured that the Army is alert to security threats in the country and is investing in training, intelligence and modern equipment.

He highlighted ongoing welfare projects, including the construction of Phase Two of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks and large-scale renovation of barracks nationwide.

The COAS also acknowledged the presence of 16 Chiefs of Army Staff from African countries at the event, describing it as an affirmation of collective resolve to address Africa’s security challenges through cooperation.

The event featured military parades, equipment displays and civil-military activities, with dignitaries including former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Yakubu Gowon, ex-Chiefs of Army Staff, former Senate Presidents, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States Deputy Governors and other top government officials in attendance.

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