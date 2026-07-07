30,000 participants to attend maiden Lagos horse race

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to stage the first-ever Lagos Grand Horse Race as part of efforts to strengthen tourism, promote cultural heritage, and stimulate economic activities across the state.

The three-day event, themed “Race Into the Future,” is scheduled to take place from September 11 to 13, 2026, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.

More than 30,000 participants from within Nigeria and abroad are expected to attend.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Oloruntoyin Bopo Oyekan-Ismaila, said the initiative reflects the state’s commitment to using sports, arts and entertainment as drivers of tourism and economic growth.

Oyekan-Ismaila, who was represented by the ministry’s Director of Administration and Human Resources, Taoreed Dosunmu, said the race would showcase Lagos as a vibrant tourism destination while creating opportunities for businesses and residents.

Oyekan-Ismaila stated that the event will combine horse racing with entertainment, fundraising, music, fashion, food and cultural exhibitions, offering visitors a unique experience.

According to her, the event is expected to boost activities across the hospitality sector, benefiting hotels, restaurants, transport operators, artists, tour operators and other businesses linked to tourism.

“The Lagos Grand Horse Race will provide a significant boost to tourism, culture and the economy. It will also strengthen destination branding and reinforce Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading destination for sports and cultural activities,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary added that the initiative is part of the state’s broader strategy to expand tourism through innovative events and partnerships with the private sector.

Earlier, the Convener and Founder of the Lagos Grand Horse Race, Femi Fasoro, described the event as more than a sporting competition, saying it is designed to promote youth participation, preserve Nigeria’s equestrian heritage and foster national unity.

Fasoro disclosed that about 100 horses, alongside traditional horsemen from different parts of the country, will take part in the races and cultural displays.

He noted that the festival would also feature fashion exhibitions, music concerts, cultural performances, food fairs and networking opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the tourism industry.

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