July 7, 2026
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2026 budget defense by mgt team, Nigeria Customs Service held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0198

From left… Controller -General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adenyi, Chairman, House Committee on Nigeria Customs and Excise, Hon Leke Babajide  and Vice Chairman of the Committee, Hon Hassan Shehu Hassan, during the 2026 budget defense by the  Management team, Nigeria Customs  Service, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Controller- General of Nigeria Customs Service Adewale Adenyi left with Chairman House Committee on Nigeria Customs and Excise  Hon Leke Babajide during the 2026 budget defense by the Management team, Nigeria Customs Services at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photos: Anayo Opara.

 

 

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