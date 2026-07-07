2026 budget defense by mgt team, Nigeria Customs Service held in Abuja

From left… Controller -General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adenyi, Chairman, House Committee on Nigeria Customs and Excise, Hon Leke Babajide and Vice Chairman of the Committee, Hon Hassan Shehu Hassan, during the 2026 budget defense by the Management team, Nigeria Customs Service, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Controller- General of Nigeria Customs Service Adewale Adenyi left with Chairman House Committee on Nigeria Customs and Excise Hon Leke Babajide during the 2026 budget defense by the Management team, Nigeria Customs Services at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photos: Anayo Opara.

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