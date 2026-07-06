US ‘ll closely monitor Nigeria’s 2027 elections — Congressman Moore

The administration of United States President Donald Trump will closely monitor Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, signaling heightened interest in Washington over the conduct and credibility of Africa’s largest democracy’s next electoral cycle.

Republican member of the US Congress, Riley Moore, who represents West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District in the US House of Representatives, made the remarks during an interview with NoireTV published on Sunday.

He stated that both he and the Trump administration would pay close attention to how Nigeria’s elections are conducted and the eventual outcome of the polls.

Responding to a question on whether the United States could do more to support credible elections in Nigeria, the congressman said the electoral process would remain under close scrutiny in Washington.

“What I’d say is that we’re certainly going to be watching these results and how these elections unfold and how they’re executed. And that’s something that the administration and I are going to be paying very close attention to,” Moore said.

The lawmaker also disclosed that the US House of Representatives is currently considering legislative and appropriations measures that could have significant implications for US-Nigeria relations, particularly in the areas of religious freedom, security cooperation and foreign assistance.

According to Moore, lawmakers are advancing legislation sponsored by fellow Republican congressman Chris Smith, which seeks to increase scrutiny of religious freedom conditions in Nigeria and assess the effectiveness of US engagement with the country.

“We are working on Chris’s bill, which obviously I’m a co-sponsor of that bill,” Moore said, adding that an appropriations bill before Congress contains what he described as “pretty strong and aggressive language” relating to Nigeria’s relationship with the United States.

The congressman said provisions he inserted into the proposed legislation address concerns over the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, restrictions on US security assistance and conditions that Nigeria would need to satisfy to maintain aspects of bilateral cooperation.

“There’s a lot of language that I put on that bill that relates to Nigeria and the persecution of Christians and restrictions on security assistance to the government of Nigeria, and steps that they have to take,” Moore said. “That bill’s likely to become law.”

Moore further disclosed that he intended to continue engaging the Trump administration on Nigeria-related matters and revealed that he was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump.

“I continue to work with the administration on next steps that we’re going to take. I’m actually going to see President Trump tonight. I’ll be having dinner with him and some other members, so yeah, I continue to talk to him about these issues, and it is very important to him,” he said.

Moore’s remarks come amid increasing engagement by Republican lawmakers with Nigeria’s security and religious freedom situation. Earlier this year, he co-sponsored the proposed Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, legislation that seeks expanded reporting requirements and greater oversight of US policy towards Nigeria over concerns about violence affecting religious communities.

The comments also underscore growing international interest in Nigeria’s 2027 elections, which are expected to be closely watched both domestically and internationally as the country prepares for another major democratic transition.

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